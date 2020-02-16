Luci Kulseth and Anna Bogle each landed on the podium their final meet of the regular season, but St. James gymnastics fell to Luverne 129.625 to 109.525.

Kulseth scored an all-around 29.950, finishing fourth on the bars with a 6.750. Kulseth received high marks for her work on the vault, scoring an 8.525.

Bogle finished second on the beam with an 8.225 and fourth overall, with a combined score of 28.150.

The meet signified the final time the three St. James senior gymnasts would compete in front of the home crowd.

"They are why I came back to coach," said head coach Jill Stark. "Those three girls started when I started when they were in seventh grade and they've stuck with it the entire time. They've worked hard and increased their skills. They have really demonstrated what a strong leader is."

With the regular season now in the rearview mirror, Stark and her seniors are looking ahead to their section meet at Glencoe-Silver Lake.

"I would say [our goal] is that we have really clean routines," said Stark. "I was just talking to one of the judges tonight and she said that one thing that we lacked was completely finishing our jumps and leaps. We started adding some more difficult things and once we started doing that we were seeing they hadn't perfected those moves yet."

The upcoming section meet will likely be the end of the road for Stark's senior captains.

"We've had so many older girls help us throughout the years that helped up with our skills and we've really been encouraged by them," said senior Luci Kulseth.

"I thought this sport was a challenge," said Emma Zender. "But it was worth it. It was a good challenge."

Zender finished the meet with a score of 27.625. Her highest score came on the vault at a 7.650. She also earned favorable marks on the bars (6.800), beam (6.475), and floor (6.700).

"It means a lot to be here," said Elisabeth Pankratz. "Even when I couldn't compete they encouraged me to come out and support them. If you can't do something these girls give the courage to try it again."

Pankratz competed on the beam and the floor, earning a 6.200 and a 6.750, respectively.

This group of seniors has bonded on and off the mat, and now consider one another "family".

The girls have been the driving force behind the strides the Saints have made all year long. With potentially one last opportunity to be on the mat, the girls have one last chance to try and set another season-best.

"Confidence has been really big I think," said Kulseth. "A lot of gymnastics is mental and just to see girls trying new things gives them confidence. We've improved so much. We started at 105 and now we're up to 115 so that's a whole ten points right there. So I think it's trying new things and gaining that confidence."

The section meet at Glencoe-Silver Lake is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.