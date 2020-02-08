Behind 27 points from senior stud Wyatt Frank, the Fairmont Cardinals rolled their way to a season sweep of St. James, toppling the Saints 74-52.

The Saints started with strong three-point shooting, with Logan Carlson, Derrick Halvorson, and Michael Suarez each knocking down threes, as the Saints led 12-9 with 11:50 left in the first half.

Frank tied the game at 13, then put the Cardinals up 15-13, igniting a 14-1 run.

Threes from Carter Bell and Jack Hested before the half put the hosts up 33-20 at the half.

Despite best efforts from Halvorson, Carlson, and Jones, who combined for 23 of St. James' 32 points in the second half, Fairmont provided too much firepower.

Halvorson finished with 16 while Carlson poured in 15. Jones finished with nine and Suarez chipped in six.

Hested finished with 15 on five threes and Carter Bell had 11.

On Saturday night, three Jackson County Central Huskies scored in double figures, as the visitors overpowered the Saints 88-49.

St. James led 4-0 to start and trailed by just one early on. Jackson outscored the Saints 36-17 for the rest of the half.

The Huskies continued to pour it on in the second half, outpacing St. James 41-20 in the second half en route to a blowout victory.

JCC all-time leading scorer Rudy Voss, who has been on a scoring tear over the last month, led all scorers with 22 points. Andrew Hesebeck scored 18. Brad Buhl finished with 15 and canned five three-pointers.

Hayden Jones led St. James with 17 points. Derrick Halvorson had 14. Logan Carlson was limited to just seven points.

On Tuesday, the Saints saw a two-point halftime lead turn into an 11-point loss at the hands of the Luverne Cardinals.

After a back and forth first half, St. James found themselves up 30-28 on the strength of ten points from senior forward Derrick Halvorson.

In the second half, Isaiah Bartels and Gannon Ahrendt came alive, scoring 23 of Luverne's 40 second-half points. Nic Feit scored all eight of his points in the second half.

Logan Carlson scored 19 in the game, including 12 in the second half, for St. James but it wasn't enough as Luverne came away with a 68-57 victory.

Halvorson closed with 17 points. Hayden Jones had nine.

The Saints now sit at 4-15 and have lost 13 of their last 14.