Following a brutal two-game stretch against a pair of top ten teams in the state, the St. James boys basketball team was presented a great opportunity to get back into the win column on Friday night against New Ulm.

The Eagles, however, had other plans, shutting down Hayden Jones and using their size and depth to their advantage, coming away with a 76-65 victory.

The energy flowed early on, with Logan Carlson, Charlie Osborne, and Sawyer Evans each knocking down a three in quick succession.

The Eagles held leads of eight on three separate occasions in the first half, but each time, the Saints were able to answer the bell to trail by just five heading into the break.

Isaiah Miller and Cole Rhode each scored ten in the first half for New Ulm.

Following threes by Carlson and Daevon Anderson, the lead was down to three early in the second half. New Ulm responded with 13-0 run over the next five minutes, as the 6'7" Rhode, 6'5" Reece Melby took over, pushing the lead to 53-37.

"We tried to front the post and tried have good backside help," said head coach Spencer Monson. "But give them credit, they're big, strong players and they finished well tonight."

A Derrick Halvorson three cut the lead down to eight with just under five minutes remaining, but the Eagles closed strong, not letting St. James get any closer.

Four players scored in double figures for New Ulm, led by Miller's 17 and Rhode's 16. Melby and Osborne each finished with 12.

Derrick Halvorson scored a game-high 20 points.

Daevon Anderson scored a season-high 13 points.

"It would be nice to have another scorer in there," said Monson. "Daevon is doing well. He's getting better and I hope he stays aggressive."

Hayden Jones was shut down on the offensive side, scoring just 11 points and going 5/10 from the charity stripe.

On Monday, the Saints battled hard with the upstart Martin County West Mavericks, only to see the guests pull away in the final minutes.

The 10-1 Mavs came into the event center riding a six-game winning streak but found themselves in a dog fight against a Saints team looking to snap a five-game losing streak.

The teams were knotted at 28 apiece at the half, and the contest stayed tight until the final three minutes with the score tied at 62 down the stretch.

A 10-2 run fueled by St. James turnovers and timely free-throw shooting helped the Mavericks escape with a hard-fought victory.

"We didn't take care of the ball well enough," said Monson. "The game got really physical and in those games you have to be patient and take care of the ball and they just took care of the ball better than we did."

Newly minted 1,000 point scorer Wyatt Geistfeld scored 28 points, including 17 in the second half for MCW.

Angel Reyes and freshman Zach Anderson provided quality scoring with 18 and 16, respectively.

Logan Carlson led all scorers with 29 points on the strength of nine threes. The junior guard has evolved into a knockdown three-point shooter in his first year as a starter.

"Tonight I thought he took a really big step," said Monson. "He was more patient with the ball and when he was patient he set his feet, he was taking his time and because of that he shot a pretty high percentage."

Hayden Jones scored 17 points, and Derrick Halvorson chipped in 12.

The loss extended the Saints' losing streak to six straight games.

The 3-8 Saints have already matched their regular-season loss total from a year ago.