Minnesota Crookston women's basketball fell to Upper Iowa, 82-67, in an NSIC game Saturday afternoon in Fayette, Iowa, due to a cold shooting start and a large rebounding disparity.

The Peacocks improved to 3-15 overall, 2-9 NSIC, while the Golden Eagles dropped to 2-14 and 1-11 in conference play.

UMC's season-long shooting struggles continued throughout the first half, as it hit just 21 percent of its shots and went 3-of-19 from 3-point territory. This allowed Upper Iowa to take a 32-19 lead after 20 minutes.

The Golden Eagles' offense woke up after the break, but so did the Peacocks'. UMC got as close as 59-49 in the fourth quarter, but Upper Iowa sealed the deal with its hot shooting down the stretch.

Mattea Vetsch (Fr., G) was Minnesota Crookston's leading scorer with 15 points, which came on five 3-pointers. Mary Burke (R-Fr., F) scored 14 points and had nine rebounds. Alyssa Peterson (Fr., G) added 13 points.

Upper Iowa was paced by Jessica Musgrave's 25 points and nine rebounds. Natalie Dinius put up 19 points, while Bekka Pierson scored 15 points.

For the game, the Golden Eagles shot 36.2 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from deep. They hit 11 3-pointers after halftime.

The Peacocks shot 46.4 percent overall and 27.3 percent from outside. Their lofty rebounding advantage — 53 to UMC's 28 — essentially sealed their victory.

UP NEXT: Minnesota Crookston is at home on Friday, Jan. 24 to take on the University of Mary. The Marauders (12-9, 6-6 NSIC) come in with a three-game losing streak.

Tip-off is at 5:30 p.m.

