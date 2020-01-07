Behind one of its best offensive performances of the season, Crookston girls' basketball blew out Park Rapids Area, 71-42, in a Section 8AA game at Crookston High School on Monday night.

The Pirates improved to 10-2 overall, 6-2 in section, while the Panthers fell to 3-9 and 2-5.

"Park has some talented players and is generally very athletic," said Crookston head coach Darin Zimmerman. "So it was nice to come out and play the game we did."

Crookston built a 36-19 lead at halftime, and kept its intensity on both ends of the floor in the second half. The 71 points scored are the Pirates' fourth-most of the season.

"Good decision-making made a big difference," Zimmerman said. "We rebounded well, which is a huge point of emphasis for us. ... Good movement away from the ball and better spacing were important for us in having a better game on offense."

Hayden Winjum (So., G) led Crookston with 17 points, while also coming up with eight steals. Emma Borowicz (Jr., G) scored 15 points, Emma Boll (Jr., F) scored nine, Kasey Cwikla (Sr., F) scored eight and Gretchen Theis (Sr., G) scored seven.

"Hayden was awesome," Zimerman said. "She set the tone defensively and disrupted them all night. She attacked well on offense and was just a tough player on both sides of the ball."

Park Rapids' leading scorer was Rilee Michaelson with 12 points, while Tori Weaver added nine.

UP NEXT: The Pirates are at home against Virginia, from Section 7AA, on Friday, Jan. 10. The Blue Devils come in at 9-3.

Tip-off at CHS is set for 7:15 p.m.

The Times welcomes your feedback.

