Minnesota Crookston men’s basketball scored just 19 points in the first half, and a late charge wasn't enough to avoid a 78-64 loss to Minnesota Duluth in an NSIC game on Saturday in Duluth.

The Golden Eagles fell to 7-7 (3-5 NSIC) with the loss, dropping to sixth in the NSIC North. Minnesota Duluth moved to 11-3 (6-2) with the victory and into a tie atop the NSIC North with Northern State.

UMD scored the game's first five points, but both teams took time finding their offensive rhythm. Minnesota Crookston, however, didn't find it at all in the first half, as the Bulldogs stifled the Golden Eagles to the tune of 5-of-27 shooting while closing the half on a 23-11 run.

Minnesota Duluth grew its lead as large as 23 points, and led by 19 points with as few as eight minutes to play. That's when UMC began to rally.

The Golden Eagles cut the Bulldogs' lead to 66-56 on a layup by Tyrese Shines (Fr., G), and a pair of free throws by Harrison Cleary (Sr., G) had UMC within single digits with less than four minutes remaining.

However, the Golden Eagles didn't hit another field goal, as UMD closed out the victory on the defensive end.

Cleary scored 25 points on 6-of-20 from the field, while Shines and Reed Miller (Fr., G/F) each added nine points off the bench. Malcolm Cohen (R-Sr., G/F) and Brian Sitzmann (R-So., G) had seven points apiece.

Minnesota Duluth was paced by Brandon Myer, who had a double-double with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Drew Blair chipped in 16 points, as did Trevor Entwisle. Alex Illikainen notched 13 points.

The Golden Eagles were 20-of-61 from the field, 5-of-27 from 3-point range and 19-of-20 from the foul line. The Bulldogs were 25-of-57, 5-of-23 and 21-of-28, respectively, and outrebounded UMC 45-30.

UP NEXT: Minnesota Crookston returns home to face Northern State on Friday, Jan. 10 at 7:30 p.m. at Lysaker Gymnasium.

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730, Jacob Shames (405) 496-0168 or by email at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @CroxTimesSports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.