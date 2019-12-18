Crookston boys' basketball beat Fosston, 59-38, in Fosston on Tuesday night for its second win of the season.

The Pirates improved to 2-4 with the victory, while the Greyhounds fell to 1-4.

Crookston was in control for most of the game, leading 12-3, 19-9 and 31-14 at various points in the first half before going into halftime up 31-18.

"That helped us get going early, getting boards and putbacks and forcing Fosston into some turnovers as well," said Pirates head coach Greg Garmen. "We pressed a bit more than we have the past few games, and that seemed to help us a bit."

In addition to the new defensive look, Crookston wanted to play more up-tempo. This had varying degrees of success, according to Garmen.

"(It) was a pretty sloppy game," Garmen said. "There were many turnovers by both teams. We were trying to play a bit faster but needed to play sharp and fast, (it's) a work in progress."

The Pirates began the second half on a 16-6 run and closed out the game on a 10-2 run.

Garmen was impressed by his team's rebounding and defense overall, but said he would have liked to see the Pirates get to the free-throw line more. Crookston shot six free throws on Tuesday, making five.

Walker Winjum (Sr., G) led Crookston with 15 points, while Carter Bruggeman (Jr., G) and Caden Osborn (Sr., C) had 14 and 10 respectively. Osborn also pulled down 16 rebounds and blocked five shots.

UP NEXT: The Pirates take on Warren-Alvarado-Oslo on Friday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. at Lysaker Gymnasium.

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730, Jacob Shames (405) 496-0168 or by email at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @CroxTimesSports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.