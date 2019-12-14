Abby Guidinger (Jr., G) hit the go-ahead layup with 13.2 seconds left, and the Minnesota Crookston women's basketball team upset Wayne State, 66-65, in an NSIC game on Saturday at Lysaker Gymnasium.

UMC improved to 2-7 (1-4 NSIC) with the win, while Wayne State fell to 7-3 and 3-2.

Wayne State took a 22-13 lead towards the end of the first quarter, but the Golden Eagles held the Wildcats scoreless for over four minutes while they cut the lead to one.

After a back-and-forth second quarter, UMC went in front on an Alyssa Peterson (Fr., G) 3-pointer with two minutes to play, and Guidinger hit a three of her own for a 35-33 halftime lead.

The Golden Eagles scored the first two baskets of the third quarter before Wayne State surged to a seven-point lead on a 17-4 run. But UMC didn't let the Wildcats get away, and went into the fourth quarter down just 52-49.

Paige Weakley (Sr., G) tied the game with a 3-pointer and hit an and-one jumper to give the Golden Eagles a 57-52 lead with 7:45 remaining. Guidinger pushed the lead to 62-55 with a three of her own four minutes later.

Wayne State clamped down, scoring 10 points in a row to go up by three before two free throws by Julia Peplinski (So., F). After a defensive stop, UMC called a timeout with 26.5 seconds left and possession.

Guidinger got the ball in the high post, drove to her right and scored on a running layup to give the Golden Eagles the lead.

Wayne State had a final shot to win, but traveled on the final possession, giving the ball — and the game — to Minnesota Crookston.

UP NEXT: The Golden Eagles go to Bemidji to take on the Beavers on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 2:00 p.m. Bemidji State won the first game between the two teams, 72-50, in Crookston on Dec. 2.

