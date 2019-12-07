Thought the Pirates' first two wins were dominant?

The Crookston girls' basketball team routed Warroad, 72-14, on Friday night, moving to 4-0 on the season. The Pirates outscored the Warriors 43-7 in the first half and 29-7 in the second.

"We expect to play hard and execute, and when that happens we know we are capable of playing very well," said Crookston head coach Darin Zimmerman. "But margin of victory isn't something we concern ourselves with much."

While it was secondary to Zimmerman, the 58-point margin of victory was the Pirates' largest since Dec. 8, 2017 — their last trip to Warroad — which ended in an 88-29 Crookston victory.

Gretchen Theis (Sr., G) scored 18 points for the Pirates, leading the team in scoring for the second straight game.

"Gretchen had a good night," Zimmerman said. "She attacked well and her teammates did a nice job of setting her up."

Dani Boyle (Sr., G) was the other Pirate in double digits scoring, with 10 points, but 10 players scored for Crookston in all.

The Pirates are 4-0 on the season, their first 4-0 start since 2006-07.

"It's always nice to start the season with some wins," Zimmerman said. "But more than anything, (it's nice) to be playing good basketball and getting better each day."

UP NEXT: Crookston and East Grand Forks play on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. The last time the two rivals played was last March, when the Pirates beat the Green Wave, 57-35, in the Section 8A Semifinals.

