Carter Bruggeman (Jr., G) scored a career-high 29 points, Caden Osborn added 18 points and seven rebounds, and the Crookston boys' basketball team beat Warroad, 75-66, on Friday night in Warroad for their first win of the season.

The Pirates improved to 1-2, after season-opening losses at home to Pelican Rapids and Bagley earlier this week.

Jack Garmen (Jr., G) and Easton Tangquist (Jr., G) both scored 10 apiece, while Walker Winjum (Sr., G) had eight points and seven boards.

Crookston led throughout the game, going into halftime up 32-29, and extended its lead to as much as 15 in the second half. The Pirates then outlasted a late Warrior rally to close out the win.

UP NEXT: Crookston plays at Perham on Thursday, Dec. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730, Jacob Shames (405) 496-0168 or by email at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @CroxTimesSports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.