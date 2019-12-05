The University of Minnesota Crookston volleyball program will hold three dates of Winter Volleyball Camps at Lysaker Gymnasium Sun., Jan. 19, Sun., Feb. 2, and Sun., Feb. 23. The camp offerings are for both boys and girls under the age of 12.

The cost for the camps is $40 for one camp, $75 for two camps and $110 for all camps. The camps provide the opportunity to learn under Minnesota Crookston Head Coach Sarah Rauen and Assistant Coach Anna Morgan, along with the Golden Eagle volleyball players who compete in the top NCAA Division II conference in the nation. All skill levels are welcome. The camps commence with check-in at 12:30 p.m., and run from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

If you are interested you can register online at https://volleyball.umcsportscamps.com/winter-camps.cfm. For more information you can contact Coach Morgan at 218-281-8410 or at amorgan@crk.umn.edu.

In addition, Minnesota Crookston will hold the Third Annual Minnesota Crookston Challenge, which consists of four JO volleyball tournaments Sat., March 28, Sun., March 29, Sat., April 4 and Sun., April 5 at the Minnesota Crookston Sports Center.

Sat., March 28 will be a play day for the 12s. A tournament for 16s will be held Sun., March 29. Minnesota Crookston will host a 14s tournament on Sat., April 4, and a 18s tournament on Sat., April 5.

To register please visit https://www.ncrusav.org/ncr-tournaments-2020. For further questions please contact Minnesota Crookston volleyball assistant coach Anna Morgan at amorgan@crk.umn.edu or at 218-281-8410.