Golden Eagles still looking for a 40 minute game



When asked last week to pinpoint what, exactly, makes a Dan Weisse team, Dan Weisse’s initial thought was a team that plays for 40 minutes.



It’s an answer that screams cliche. But when said with such frequency and meaning, as Weisse says it, it becomes clear that that’s far from the case.



What’s more, Minnesota Crookston has yet to really do it this season.



Even as the Golden Eagles (4-2, 1-0 NSIC) beat Bemidji State, 88-72, on Thursday and Waldorf, 92-63, on Saturday, looking very much like a team that’s hit its stride, Weisse still bemoaned the middle stretch of the second half, where UMC appeared to coast after going into halftime with a 32-point lead.



Between the 18:38 and the 6:47 mark of the second half, the Warriors outscored the Golden Eagles, 29-10, cutting the lead 72-53.



“I don't like to take feet off the gas but I understand those things can happen,” Weisse said. “But I liked how we put the foot back on the gas.”



Midway through the second, Weisse was forced to take a timeout to reiterate what needed to happen to his team. Energy on defense, for one, as well as making sure the ball moved like it did in the first half.



Against 1-7 Waldorf, the lapse in focus never really came close to hurting UMC. But as the Golden Eagles have only one “non-conference” game remaining (at NSIC rival Sioux Falls on Tuesday), that won’t be the case for long.



“If we want to compete with the best teams in the league,” Weisse said, “we certainly can't have lapses like we did today.”



That all being said, UMC shot 52 percent from the field and 39 percent from deep in the two games — much more on par with its averages from last year after it scored just 67.3 points per game in its four previous contests. The Golden Eagles have shown signs of being an elite offensive team, but the inconsistency that has plagued them isn’t going away just yet.



Balance steps up as Cleary takes it easy



It’s hard to have a quiet 25-point game. Unless you average 26.7 points per game already.



Harrison Cleary exploded in the first half against Bemidji State for 22 points, singlehandedly lifting Minnesota Crookston out of a rut. In the second half, however, with the Beavers keying in on the Golden Eagles’ star senior, he took just five shots, as players like Malcolm Cohen (23 points), Brian Sitzmann (12) and Javier Nicolau (9) took advantage of the attention paid Cleary’s way.



Saturday, Waldorf didn’t have the capacity to stop anyone on UMC.



“We got off to a good lead in the first half so that allowed us to keep the ball moving,” Sitzmann said. “They were a little bit slow defensively, and it allowed everyone to get involved.”



Cleary scored 13 points in the first half and 12 more in the second. None of it came in flurries — he paced himself in-between shifty drives and off-hand finishes at the rim, with relatively few of the stepback threes that are such an integral part of his arsenal. “It didn’t seem like he scored over 10,” Sitzmann said.



Instead, Cleary dished out 10 assists, finding outlets out of the screen-and-roll game with Nicolau and Chase Johnson crashing hard to the rim. Nicolau had a career-high 18 on Saturday, while Cohen and Sitzmann were both in double-figures again as well. For the first time, the starting five seemed like a well-oiled engine instead of one that went in fits and starts.



“I always love having five guys being able to score the ball at any time,” Weisse said. “I thought the last two games, for the most part, the ball's been moving.”



Big men finishing at rim



At 6’11, Nicolau is a tough cover for most of the NSIC, and that’s only compounded with his ability to hit from outside. His finishing — he shot under 40 percent through the first four games — left something to be desired.



He broke out against Waldorf, however, shooting 9-of-15 from the field while working inside and on ball screens. The Spaniard dove hard to the rim, finished with big dunks and towered over the smaller Warriors to get baskets.



“I think I’m being more aggressive,” Nicolau said. “I think the team needs me to score and be more aggressive on the offensive end.”



Johnson, the backup at the ‘5’, showed similar production to Nicolau this weekend. In 31 minutes combined, he scored 12 points and grabbed 10 boards.



The Golden Eagles historically have been, and still are, a perimeter-oriented team with Cleary, Sitzmann and Cohen. Nicolau and Johnson don’t need to evolve into Goliaths overnight — but with the tandem finishing off pick-and-rolls and making life tough for opponents on defense, UMC has another dimension it can turn to.



“We talk about screening bodies and the next play, whether that's a roll or a pop,” Weisse said. “The harder you roll, the more open you tend to get, so I thought Chase Johnson and Javi were doing that yesterday. I thought Ibu (Jassey Demba) is starting to figure that out, so that's something we still gotta work on. We're not perfect at it, but when they do it the right way you can see the difference that makes.”



Youngsters get some action



The biggest cheers of Saturday came long after the game had been decided.



With 1:11 to play, redshirt freshman guard Zach Westphal popped a sky-high floater that dropped into the basket, his first points as a Golden Eagle. The UMC bench got even rowdier on the next possession, when Westphal slipped a back screen and laid in the pass from fellow freshman Quintin Winterfeldt.



“It was great to see Zach, because he's one of the hardest working guys and he does so much for us in practice that people don't see,” Weisse said.

Winterfeldt got his own highlight seconds later, as the Warriors stormed back with 19 seconds to play. Leaping from a distance, he smashed a Waldorf corner three against the back wall as all 10 other Golden Eagles roared.



“We really see every day in practice, maybe they don't get the time in games, but in games like these, they can play and they can show what they are able to do,” Nicolau said. “It was great, it was fun.”

