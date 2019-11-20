The Minnesota Crookston football team had three players earn All-NSIC honors on Wednesday.

Senior defensive lineman Joe Warner was named All-NSIC North Division Second Team, while senior linebacker Will Cross and senior quarterback Jalin Scott earned All-NSIC North Division Honorable Mention.

Warner made 34 tackles this season, four of which went for a loss, along with three sacks. In two seasons as a Golden Eagle he recorded 81 tackles, 10.5 TFLs and four sacks.

Cross made 75 tackles as a senior, including 7.5 tackles for loss, half a sack and a fumble recovery. He previously won All-NSIC honors in 2016, and finished his UMC career with 243 stops.

Scott completed 89 of 185 passes for 1,201 yards and eight touchdowns against seven interceptions. He also ran for 311 yards on 142 carries, scoring one touchdown. Scott threw for 2,300 yards and 11 touchdowns in his career.

Nate Gunn of Minnesota State was selected as the NSIC Offensive Player of the Year, while Chris Garrett of Concordia-St. Paul earned NSIC Defensive Player of the Year accolades.

Ali Mohamed of Minot State was selected as the NSIC Offensive Newcomer of the Year, while Jack Leius of Minnesota State was named NSIC Defensive Newcomer of the Year.

Jerry Olszewski of Augustana was picked as the NSIC Coach of the Year, while Minnesota State defensive coordinator Jim Glogowski was named NSIC Assistant Coach of the Year.

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any questions or comments to our office at (218) 281-2730, sports editor Jacob Shames at (405) 496-0168 or by email at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @CroxTimesSports or @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.