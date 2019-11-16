The Crookston boys' hockey team scrimmaged against East Grand Forks, Grand Forks Central and Fargo Davies this weekend, in preparation for their first game of the season next week.

The Pirates took on the Green Wave on Friday night with separate varsity and junior varsity scrimmages. According to coach Josh Hardy, both contests were "fast-paced games with everyone getting involved."

On Saturday morning, Crookston took on Grand Forks Central, the defending North Dakota state champions, and Fargo Davies, the state runners-up, with a mix of varsity and junior varsity players.

All three scrimmages were unscored and untimed.

"These scrimmages are great tests for us to see where we are at against not only three of the best teams in our area but also each state," Hardy said. "We had lots of positives and take from each scrimmage lots to work on next week in practice."

Crookston finished 8-16-1 last year.

The Pirates open the regular season Friday, Nov. 22 at home against Mounds View. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the Crookston Sports Center.

