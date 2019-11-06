The Minnesota Crookston volleyball team fell to No. 8 St. Cloud State in three straight sets (14-25, 18-25, 13-25) on Tuesday night at St. Cloud's Halenbeck Hall.

With the loss, their eighth straight, the Golden Eagles fell to 4-20 overall and 2-13 in NSIC play.

Despite the disparity in records, Minnesota Crookston challenged the Huskies early on. Porsha Porath (So., OH) had three kills among the game's first 10 points as the Golden Eagles led 6-4 in the first set.

They stayed within striking distance and only trailed 13-12 midway through the set, before St. Cloud State ran away with the set and turned it lopsided.

The beginning of the second set was nearly a repeat of the first as Deaira Gresham (Jr., OH) tied the set at five apiece with a kill. After that, the Huskies pushed the score to 16-10, and while the Golden Eagles were only outscored 9-8 over the remainder of the set, it came a bit too late.

By the third set, St. Cloud State had had enough, and jumped to an 8-4 lead before a handful of errors let Minnesota Crookston chip away and come within two points.

The Huskies, however, scored six of the next seven points to stiff-arm the Golden Eagles once and for all, and cruised to victory from there.

Porath was Minnesota Crookston's focal point on offense, coming up with 11 kills on a team-high 35 attempts. Sabrina Leuer (Rs. Sr., OH) recorded five kills, and Gresham registered four.

Natalie Koke (Rs. Fr., S) and Sydney Kruisselbrink (Jr., S) led the way with 11 and 10 assists, respectively.

Katie Lienemann (Jr., LIB.) had a team-high 10 digs, while Koke had nine and Kruisselbrink and Porath both had eight.

Meli Rodriguez (Sr., MH) aced two serves, tying for the game lead.

The Huskies committed just 10 errors compared to 19 for the Golden Eagles, while hitting at a .343 attack percentage. Minnesota Crookston's mark was .056.

In their eight-game losing streak, the Golden Eagles have suffered six sweeps — winning just two sets and losing 26.

Minnesota Crookston has four games remaining this season, just two of which are at home. The Golden Eagles take on Upper Iowa on Fri., Nov. 8 at 6 P.M. at Lysaker Gymnasium, before returning to action the next day against Winona State for Senior Day.