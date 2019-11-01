Fargo Dome hosted four sectional championship match-ups on Thursday.

On Halloween, the FargoDome hosted four Minnesota State High School League football playoff games. Win-E-Mac beat Fertile-Beltrami 30-18 to win the Section 6 nine-man football title. the Win-E-Mac Patriots found themselves behind in the third quarter, but a touchdown pass to Reed Neubert and a interception returned for a touchdown by Kobe Hamre sealed the win for the Patriots. Win-E-Mac will move on to the state quarterfinals.



Warren-Alvarado-Oslo took on North Central for the Section 8 nine-man football title. Brandon Miller led the way for the Warren-Alvarado-Oslo Ponies as the won 14-12. Miller had 189 yards rushing, and was to much for the North Central defense to handle. The Ponies will now play in the state quarterfinals.



Ada-Borup shut out Polk County West 28-0 to win the 8A football title. Ada-Borup took a 21-0 lead into halftime, and never looked back. Ada-Borup coach Paul Tinjum credited his defensive line for winning the line of scrimmage, and taking away Polk County West’s strengths. Ada-Borup moves on to the state quarterfinals.



Perham played Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton for the section 8AAA title. Pelham won 21-20, and they advance in the playoffs.