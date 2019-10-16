Six Pirates are competing.

Six Crookston Pirate girls' tennis players are competing Wednesday and Thursday at the individual portion of the Section 8A Tournament at Courts Plus in Fargo. In the team tournament last week, the Pirates defeated Roseau 5-2 in the quarterfinals but lost to top-seeded Thief River Falls in the semifinals, also by a 5-2 score.

The individual portion of the tournament was postponed to Oct. 16-17 because of the winter storm that was forecast to hit the region late last week. Singles players Emma Osborn and Hannah Lindemoen got things started with their opening matches Wednesday. Osborn took on Maggie Dietrich of East Grand Forks, and Lindemoen squared off against Jade Lenius of Perham. Both Pirates lost their opening matches.

Competing in doubles in Fargo are sisters Hayden Winjum and Halle Winjum, and the Pirates' highest-seeded doubles tandem at the tournament, #2 seeded Catherine Tiedemann and Emma Borowicz, both juniors who went to state last year in doubles and are hoping to return to Minneapolis this fall.