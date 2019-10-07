Coach Butt says the team is playing better each week.

When the Crookston Pirate football team hosts the Breckenridge Cowboys in their 2019 Homecoming game on Friday, Oct. 11 at Ed Widseth Field, they’ll be riding a two-game winning streak, thanks to a 16-8 win Friday night over the Roseau Rams in Roseau.

The winning touchdown came late in the third quarter, courtesy of senior lineman Joseph Ramirez recovering a fumble in the Ram end zone.

If you’re into old-fashioned, dirt-filled action on the gridiron, Friday’s game was right up your alley. All of the recent rains made the Rams’ field a muddy, sloppy mess, meaning both offenses had to minimize their offensive playbook and try to grind out yards. By the time the game was over, it was difficult to discern most jersey numbers.



Pirate Head Coach Scott Butt says his players accepted the field conditions, then embraced them.



“The kids had a great time playing in the conditions; they have decided you might as well embrace the conditions because you can’t change them,” Butt said.

Crookston outgained Roseau by almost a 2-to-1 margin, led by freshman tailback Ethan Boll’s 93 yards on 31 carries. “It was a perfect night to run the ball and Ethan had a great night,” Butt said.



Senior quarterback Leyton Salentine had the other Pirate score, a 14-yard scamper to paydirt. Salentine had three completions on the night for 75 yards, all of them to senior receiver Quinn Westlake.



Heading into the homecoming game and the home stretch of the regular season, Butt said the team is in a good place with a couple of winds under its belt, but there is work to be done.



“I think we are starting to play pretty well; we have room to improve and the nice part is we are getting better each week,” he noted. “So I think we have a good chance to keep the winning going.”