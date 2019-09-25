Stopa says girls were hesitant early on

Pirates Volleyball fell to the Hawley Nuggets 3-0 on the road Tuesday with scores of 8-25, 11-25, and 14-25. Coach Ashley Stopa told the Times the team started out hesitant in set one, but, as the night progressed, they made large improvements in their blocks and defense.

“Hawley is a good team that swings,” Stopa explained. “We did a good job in set two and three getting a block up.”

Pirate stats:

Blocks - Kasey Cwikla, Allie Love and Mallorie Sundeen (1)

Digs - Danielle Boyle (4)

Kills - Emma Boll and Mallorie Sundeen (2)

Assists - Emily Funk (4)