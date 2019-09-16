They hit the road for Bemidji to take on the Lumberjacks Monday, then travel to Fergus Falls to take on Hillcrest Thursday

The Pirate girls’ soccer team went winless in two games at the Melrose Tournament Saturday, but Crookston Head Coach Sarah Reese said the girls put together two solid games in losing to Rocori 2-1 and then the host team, 4-2.



Rocori game

Reese said Rocori’s second goal deflected off Pirate defender Olivia Huck to get behind Reese Swanson in net. “It was an unlucky touch redirected by our Olivia,” Reese said. “We played a great game; we were just unlucky.”

The Pirates got their goal from eighth-grader Cassie Solheim, who scored off a punt by Swanson.

Rocori played a different setup than most teams, with three forwards and two wide forwards, so the Pirates had to adjust. Much of the game was played in the middle third of the field. Reese said she’d like to see the girls shoot the ball more.

“The last five minutes we had several strong scoring opportunities and turned up the pressure to end the game on a high note,” she said.



Melrose game

The Pirates were better technically, Reese said, while Melrose was the more physical team. But the Pirates put together a solid 80 minutes and she said there are many positives to take from the game. “There were great passing combos and help defense,” Reese said. “Everyone contributed.”

Quantity-wise, the Pirates had many scoring chances, she said. “Now we have to add quality and make the goal-keeper work for the save,” she added. “We were pounding in the shots in the second half.”

Senior Sophie Sanders scored from Solheim, and Keona Arnold scored from Makenze Epema.

Melrose loved to dump the ball and run for it. “It was low-pressure defense; they’d boot the ball so their fast attackers could sprint to it,” Reese said.