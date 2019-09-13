Crookston Pirates Boys Soccer wrapped up a rainy Thursday with a 2-1 non-section loss to Jamestown, but pushed to the very end to get on the board with junior Noah Kiel scoring a goal about a minute before the final whistle. Next up for the Pirates is a game Saturday in Bemidji.

Soccer coach Lon Boike told the Times he felt the team played “extremely well” except for a “couple of breakdowns” due to the field conditions in the first half.

“The second half I felt was one of our better halves, especially the last five minutes of the match,” he added.

Junior goalie Kaleb Thingelstad recorded nine total saves for the game as did Jamestown’s goalie. The Pirates fall to 0-6 for the 2019 season.