Decorated track athlete struggled with depression and anxiety

Mental health empowerment speaker Ivy Watts, a former Division II All-American track athlete who struggled with anxiety, self-worth and depression will share her story of hope on Wednesday, September 11 at the University of Minnesota Crookston.

The event, which begins at 7 p.m. in Kiehle Auditorium, is free and open to the public.

Watts is dedicated to promoting mental wellness and reducing the stigma around mental illness. Vulnerable and transparent about her struggle with anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts, Watts shares how she has grown to love herself in order to help others tell their story.



Background

A former student-athlete who appeared to have it all together, graduating Summa Cum Laude and a top 30 finalist for the NCAA Woman of the Year Award, on the inside struggled daily with anxiety, self-worth and depression.

After finally seeking help, Watts, who is now Mental Health First Aid Certified, promotes mental wellness by sharing her story through public speaking and her blog, Beautifully Simply You.

Watts empowers others to speak their truths, know that they are not alone, learn the beauty of self-love and find strength to keep fighting for their tomorrows.