A mix of local, familiar names emerge on Sunday, with some non-familiar golfers from out of town.

The semifinal matches are set for around 9 a.m. Monday morning, Labor Day, in the 2019 Ernotte Hiller Memorial/Labor Day Golf Tournament at Minakwa Golf Club in Crookston.

On one side of the bracket, past champion Vance Harren of Crookston will tee off against 1989 Crookston Central graduate Eric Schultz, who defeated past multiple champion Mark Lyczewski Sunday afternoon, 4 and 3. On the other side of the semifinal bracket are Jonathan Sauer and Tyler Beeck. In the championship flight quarterfinals, Sauer defeated CHS 2016 grad and Winona State University golfer Isaac Westlake, and Beeck defeated 1987 Crookston Central grad and past champion Scott Sanders.

Schultz said he recalls playing in the Ernotte Hiller Tournament soon after he graduated from Crookston Central, but he has lived in Idaho for the past 30 years or so and said he decided to make a trip home this year with his wife, Lisa (Ranum). Eric's older brother, 1987 Crookston Central grad Marc Schultz, came home from El Paso, Texas to play in this year's tourney and the two brothers were hoping to possibly play each other at some point, but it wasn't in the cards. The elder Schultz was defeated by Harren in the round of 16.

Check back on Labor Day for updates. The weather could be a factor, as thunderstorms, some possibly severe, are possible in the afternoon.