A native of Newton, Kan., Boston played for Syracuse University.

Crookston, Minn.—The University of Minnesota Crookston softball program named Meghan Boston lead assistant coach this afternoon. Boston comes to the University of Minnesota Crookston from Bethel College in Newton, Kan.

Boston has had an illustrious career playing softball both in high school and collegiately. In Newton High School, Boston set a variety of school records at the time she graduated, including: home runs, triples, doubles, runs scored, RBI, extra base hits, slugging percentage, walks and defensive putouts. As a senior, had seven home runs, eight triples, nine doubles, 36 runs scored, 44 RBI, 20 walks, 18 stolen bases and a .713 on-base percentage while striking out only once all season. At the time, Boston was the only person in school history with 100 RBI’s.

A native of Newton, Kan., Boston played for Syracuse University, who is now in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC). Boston was a freshman for the Orange in 2010 and made an impact right away, starting in 22 of the 32 games she played. Boston hit .203 for the Orange with 13 hits in 64 at-bats. Boston had five extra base hits on the season with four doubles and one homerun, while driving in seven on the season. Her fielding percentage was 1.000 for the Orange, just one of two athletes to do that during the 2010 season.

After her freshman season, Boston transferred to Wichita State and played for the Shockers before her playing career was ended by a hip injury.

Boston will bring coaching experience to Minnesota Crookston as well, having experience as both a head and assistant coach. Before being an assistant coach at Bethel College, she was associated with the Kansas Renegades and Halstead High School.

Heading into his second season at the helm of the Golden Eagles, Travis Owen likes what he sees in his new assistant coach.

“It will be great to have Meghan on staff. She is passionate about coaching and the game of softball, and most importantly, it was obvious to me that she is willing to do what it takes to help our program continue in the right direction,” Owen said. “She has played at a high level and has been gaining experience coaching ever since. With her and Justin (Johnson) on board this year I really like where we sit as a coaching staff for the 2019-2020 season.”

The Golden Eagles will look to continue their momentum off of last season, where they finished with a school record 14 wins.