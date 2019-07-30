Also see standings here.

6:00 p.m. Games: American Federal 3 Steph Overgaard's 0 Noah Insurance 3 One Hit Wonder 0 Midwest Hydraulics LLC 3 One 'N Only 0 6:45 p.m Games: American Federal 3 One 'N Only 0 One Hit Wonder 2 Steph Overgaard's 1 Noah Insurance 2 Midwest Hydraulics LLC 1 7:30 p.m. Games: RS Grain 3 Neon Spike 0 Side Street Bar & Grill 2 Junk Yard Dogs 1 Climax Custom Neon 2 Christianson Honey 1 8:15 p.m. Games: CHS Ag Services 2 Crookston Eye Clinic 1 Bremer Bank 3 Junk Yard Dogs 0 Christianson Honey 3 Neon Spike 0 Team # Team Name Wins Losses Points 9 Noah Insurance 32 7 826 1 Bremer Bank 32 7 814 4 Christianson Honey 28 11 783 14 Side Street Bar & Grill 27 9 710 2 CHS Ag Services 26 13 749 3 Crookston Eye Clinic 26 13 737 13 Climax Custom Neon 21 15 706 6 Neon Spike 21 18 680 15 RS Grain 21 15 653 11 Midwest Hydraulics LLC 20 19 693 5 Junk Yard Dogs 10 29 510 10 Stephanie Overgaard's 9 30 657 12 American Federal 9 30 571 7 One Hit Wonder 5 34 479 8 One 'N Only 1 38 386