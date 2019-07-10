Oman State Farm Insurance took first place.

The Hugo’s Family Market Place and United Way’s 4th Annual Golf Tournament had 17 teams participate this year with Oman State Farm Insurance taking first place.

First place won $300 in Hugo’s gift certificates, Bremer Bank, the second place team, took home $150 in gift certificates, Crookston Times collected $100 in gift certificates for third and fourth place RiverView Health gathered $100 in gift certificates as well.

Hugo’s and United Way issued a thank you to all the team sponsors, 64 hole sponsors and others for their donations that led to $13,104 which helps 23 local non-profit agencies’ programs and projects. They also announced a special thank you to Kristi Magnuson-Nelson at Hugo’s Family Market Place, Bob O’Halloran, Nick Nelson, Tommy Helgeson as the Emcee, Minakwa Golf Club, United Way Golf Committee members and the United Way Board.