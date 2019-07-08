See how to register here.

CROOKSTON, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Crookston football team will host a prospect camp at the Jim LeClair Practice Fields Sun., July 21. Check-in for the camp will take place beginning at 12:30 p.m. The camp is available for athletes entering grades 9-12. The prospect camp will run from 1-4:30 p.m. An optional tour of the beautiful University of Minnesota Crookston campus will be available commencing at 4:35 p.m.

The cost of the camp is $40 per person with a camp t-shirt included. This is an individual skills camp where athletes will be able to receive instruction from and be evaluated by the Minnesota Crookston football coaching staff. It is a padded camp for linemen and a non-padded camp for skill position players. Skill position campers should bring; cleats, gloves, and a mouthpiece. Linemen campers should bring; a helmet, shoulder pads, cleats, gloves, and a mouthpiece.

If you are interested in registering visit https://register.ryzer.com/camp.cfm?sport=1&id=144512.

Please register no later than Sat., July 20 at 11:59 p.m. C.T. If interested in more information, please contact Assistant Coach Michael Hepp at 218-281-8448 or mhepp@umn.edu.