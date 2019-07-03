Crookston's record drops to 4-7-1.

Without Win-E-Mac’s nine-run third inning, it is a whole new ballgame. But after Win-E-Mac helped themselves to a 12-1 lead, the four runs put up by Crookston (4-7-1) in the fourth proved too little too late and Win-E-Mac went on to win 18-5.

Jacob Miller and Brady Butt worked on the mound for Crookston allowing 18 runs on 16 hits. However, the defense did them no favors making five errors.

Crookston’s runs resulted from an error, two wild pitches and two RBI walks. Jade Selzler and Blake Fee worked the bases-loaded walks.

“Our pitching is suffering, our fielding’s suffering, our batting’s suffering,” Head Coach Kent Shafer said. “There’s not much more to say. Errors are killing us. I hope we pick up our pace. They’re just lethargic for some reason. They’re losing the principle of good, basic baseball.”

Crookston next hosts Fosston on Monday, July 8 at 7 p.m. (Pictured top right) Carter Bruggeman comes home to score after a walk.

Win-E-Mac 3 0 9 1 2 18 16 2 Crookston 1 0 0 4 0 5 4 5