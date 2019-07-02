See info and how to register here.
Centershot Archery Program
Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. from July 16 to August 13
• Free to the community
• All equipment provided
• Email to register
• National Archery in Schools Program (NASP) compliant
• For grades third and up (parents are welcome too)
Nexus Church
605 3rd Ave NE
Crookston, Minn. 56716
Email
dan@nexuschurchmn.com
Website
www.nexuschurchmn.com
NASP 11 Steps to Archery Success
1. Stance
2. Nock
3. Set draw hand
4. Set bow hand
5. Pre-draw
6. Draw
7. Anchor
8. Aim
9. Shot set-up
10. Release
11. Follow-through/reflect