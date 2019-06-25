Times Report

Tuesday

Jun 25, 2019 at 8:27 AM


6:00 p.m. Games: Crookston Eye Clinic 2   Midwest Hydraulics LLC 1 Bremer Bank 3   American Federal 0 CHS Ag Services 3   Steph Overgaard's 0   6:45 p.m. Games: Bremer Bank 3   Midwest Hydraulics LLC  0 Crookston Eye Clinic 3   Steph Overgaard's 0 CHS Ag Services 3   American Federal 0   7:30 p.m. Games: Climax Custom Neon  2   Neon Spike 1 Christianson Honey 2   Side Street Bar & Grill 1 RS Grain 3   Junk Yard Dogs 0   8:15 p.m. Games: Noah Insurance 3   Neon Spike 0 Christianson Honey 3   One 'N Only 0 Junk Yard Dogs 2   One Hit Wonder 1   Team # Team Name  Wins Losses Points

1

Bremer Bank 16 5 424 9 Noah Insurance 16 2 385 4 Christianson Honey 14 7 412 3 Crookston Eye Clinic 14 7 401 6 Neon Spike 14 7 382 14 Side Street Bar & Grill 14 4 360 2 CHS Ag Services 13 8 393 15 RS Grain 12 6 340 13 Climax Custom Neon 11 7 359 11 Midwest Hydraulics LLC 7 11 302 5 Junk Yard Dogs 5 16 282 10 Stephanie Overgaard's 3 15 275 7 One Hit Wonder 3 15 230 12 American Federal 1 17 227 8 One 'N Only 1 17 169