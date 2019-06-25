6:00 p.m. Games: Crookston Eye Clinic 2 Midwest Hydraulics LLC 1 Bremer Bank 3 American Federal 0 CHS Ag Services 3 Steph Overgaard's 0 6:45 p.m. Games: Bremer Bank 3 Midwest Hydraulics LLC 0 Crookston Eye Clinic 3 Steph Overgaard's 0 CHS Ag Services 3 American Federal 0 7:30 p.m. Games: Climax Custom Neon 2 Neon Spike 1 Christianson Honey 2 Side Street Bar & Grill 1 RS Grain 3 Junk Yard Dogs 0 8:15 p.m. Games: Noah Insurance 3 Neon Spike 0 Christianson Honey 3 One 'N Only 0 Junk Yard Dogs 2 One Hit Wonder 1 Team # Team Name Wins Losses Points

1

Bremer Bank 16 5 424 9 Noah Insurance 16 2 385 4 Christianson Honey 14 7 412 3 Crookston Eye Clinic 14 7 401 6 Neon Spike 14 7 382 14 Side Street Bar & Grill 14 4 360 2 CHS Ag Services 13 8 393 15 RS Grain 12 6 340 13 Climax Custom Neon 11 7 359 11 Midwest Hydraulics LLC 7 11 302 5 Junk Yard Dogs 5 16 282 10 Stephanie Overgaard's 3 15 275 7 One Hit Wonder 3 15 230 12 American Federal 1 17 227 8 One 'N Only 1 17 169