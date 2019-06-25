Brady Butt (Jr.) served as the only Pirate to earn the All-Section honors for Section 8AA. At the plate in the 2019 season, the junior hit .392, owned an on-base percentage of .415 and led the Pirates in hits with 20. On the mound, Butt pitched the second-most innings on the team with 22 and struck out 21 batters, a team high.

Butt was one of 20 players to receive the accolade in the section.

Section 8AA All-Section Team

Justin Dyckhoff (Sr. P/C) - Wadena-Deer Creek

Payton Rondestvedt (Fr. P/SS) - Wadena-Deer Creek

Colby Shertler (Sr. INF) - Wadena-Deer Creek

Austin Meister (Sr. SS) - Pequot Lakes

Grant Hartmann (Jr. P/1B) - Thief River Falls

Jake Hjelle (Sr. 1B) - East Grand Forks

Carter Beck (Sr. SS) - East Grand Forks

Jake Osowski (Sr. P) - East Grand Forks

Oliver Lee (Sr. SS) - Roseau

Maddux Kovash (Jr. SS/P) - Perham

Carter Mulcahy (Jr. C) - Perham

Noah Rooney (So. OF/P) - Perham

Dawson Stevens (Sr. 1B/P) - Perham

Mason Klevgaard (Sr. P/SS) - Hawley

Brayden Wahl (Jr. OF) - Breckenridge

Brady Butt (Jr. P/1B) - Crookston

Alec Norum (So. P) - Bagley

Gabe Bagstad (Sr. SS/P) - Park Rapids

Carter Kohler (Jr. INF) - Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton

Spencer Musgrove (Sr. C) - Warroad