ST. PAUL - Crookston will be represented on the final day of the State Track and Field Meet at Hamline University. The Pirates sent down Emma Borowicz (So.) and Noah Kiel (So.), and Borowicz punched her ticket to Day 2 placing seventh in the 300m hurdles with a time of 46.70.

"She's come a long way," Girls' Head Coach Amy Boll said. "She is a mentally and physically strong athlete. She listens, and she's extremely coachable. Harley Stahlecker has done a wonderful job working with her getting her times and getting her to where she is right now."

Kiel ended his inaugural state meet taking 11th in the 100m and 14th in the 200m.

Both Kiel and Borowicz's races featured a preliminary round. To advance to the finals, a runner must place in the top two of their respective heat or rank in the next best five times.

Emma Borowicz

Borowicz came into St. Paul seeded ninth for the 300m hurdles. The sophomore passed three in front of her, ran her personal best time of 46.70 and placed seventh out of 16 runners to advance to the finals.

"It was nice to know where I was and not have to worry about who's behind me," Borowicz said on how the competition compared to her regular season races. "That's still a worry, but it's nice to have people pushing in front of you."

Borowicz placed fifth in her heat which featured six finalists. The time of 46.70 beat her previous personal best from the Section 8A Meet by .56 seconds.

The 300m hurdles finals takes place on Saturday, June 8 at 6:12 p.m.

300m Hurdles Results

Noah Kiel

Kiel came .04 seconds from advancing to the 100m finals after running a time of 11.59. The time placed him seventh in his heat and 11th out of the 16 runners. His personal record of 11.42 that he ran this year would have placed him seventh.

Two hours, later Kiel completed the 200m in a time of 23.78 which resulted in a 14th-place finish. The last finals qualifier clocked 23.05 to beat Kiel by .73 seconds. Kiel's personal record of 22.99 would have put him in ninth.

"I thought he represented himself very well," Boys' Head Coach Wayne Folkers said. "He's a sophomore, and I always talk about on the boys' side, it's usually upperclassmen here. Not a ton of sophomores. He didn't have his best times today, but he still ran in the state meet and has that experience going into next year."

100m Results

200m Results

