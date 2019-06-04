The Thunder Hawks tennis season came to an end on Tuesday at the Section 3A Individual Championship at Redwood Falls.
Monte’s No. 1 doubles team of John Van Ravenswaay and Owen Strunc finished third at the tournament, but only the top two winners in each event advance to state.
Section 3A Singles & Doubles
Montevideo singles results Day 1 (5/23)
Lucas Hoium def. Ben Collins (Redwood Valley) 6-1, 6-0; then lost to Rikard Wilkens (Redwood Valley 6-0, 6-0.
Montevideo doubles results
Owen Strunc/John Van Ravenswaay def. Cory Cooper/Taylor Mollema (Pipestone) 7-5, 64, then def. Tyler Buer/Jake Lee (LqPV/DB) 6-2, 6-2.
Ben Lopez/Ryan Newman (Worthington) def. Tyler DeJong/Tyler Johnson 6-0, 6-0.
Montevideo singles results Day 2 (5/28)
Montevideo doubles results
Matt Sehr/Cole Stoltenberg (Luverne) def. Owen Strunc/Jahn Van Ravenswayy 7-6 (5), 7-5.
Owen Strunc/John Van Ravenswaay def. Gavin Olson/Colton Husby (LqPV/DB) 6-3, 7-6 (9).
