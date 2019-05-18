Nick Garmen and Jack Garmen will also compete in doubles, and Tanner Janorschke and Mason LaPlante will represent Crookston in singles.

The Crookston Pirates will send two singles players and a pair of doubles teams to the Section 8A Tournament in Detroit Lakes on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 21 and 22. Blake Fee (Sr.) and Logan Wardner (Sr.) will man the top doubles team in the section while Nick Garmen (Sr.) and Jack Garmen (Fr.) enter in the four spot. Singles players are Tanner Janorschke (Sr.) and Mason LaPlante (Sr.)

Fee and Wardner, state qualifiers in the 2018 season, earned the No. 1 seed in doubles and a first-round bye. Their first match will be against either No. 8 Blake Felch (Sr.)/Parker Anderson (Sr.) of East Grand Forks or No. 9 Ryan Murphy (Jr.)/Anthony Reese (Sr.) from Perham.

On the year, Fee posted a 7-9 record in doubles matches, and Wardner, who missed time due to a leg injury, went 5-2.

On the same side of the bracket will be the Garmen brothers at No. 4. Their first round opponent is No. 13 Nathan Cihak (Fr.) and Connor Zamzon (8th Grade) from Detroit Lakes.

Primarily a singles player for the regular season, Nick Garmen enters postseason play 3-3 in doubles matches. His younger brother, Jack, provides a little more experience on the year at 4-3.

As the fourth seed, the Garmens could meet up with Fee and Wardner in the semifinals.

On the singles side, Janorschke earned the No. 11 seed and will face No. 6 Braeden Wimmer (So.) of Detroit Lakes. Janorschke spent the majority of the year in doubles and owns a 1-5 singles record.

Mason LaPlante, the No. 14 seed, will look to earn his first singles victory this year when he takes on No. 3 Benjamin Kern (Sr.) from East Grand Forks.

The first two rounds of the tournament will be played on Tuesday, May 21, and the semis, finals and any true second matches will take place the following day.

Follow live game updates for Pirates and Golden Eagles on Twitter: @CroxTimesSports or Snapchat: crookstontimes1

For feedback or questions, contact the Times at (218) 281-2730, Nolan Beilstein at (940) 372-8175 or by email at nbeilstein@crookstontimes.com.