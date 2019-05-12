Last Tuesday, the St. James Area track and field team laced up their spikes to compete in the Section 2A True Team meet in Maple River.

Junior Korryn Karau continued her strong season, placing fifth in the 400M dash. Karau also finished fifth in the long jump, with a longest jump of 13-09.75.

Hannah Loewen finished seventh in the 800M run, with a time of 2:43.19.

Paola Acevedo placed sixth in the 1600M run with a time of 5:46.38. Acevedo finished fourth in the 3200M run, crossing the finish line at 12:53.03.

Ellie Becker placed fourth in the high jump, crossing the bar at 8-00.

For the St. James boys, Austin Knickrehm finished sixth in the 200M dash, with a time of 24.51.

Jackson Miest and Alex Knickrehm placed fourth and seventh, respectively in the 800M dash. Miest crossed the finish line at 2:10.84, while Knickrehm finished at 2:15.24.

Troy Parulski finished third in the 1600M run, finishing with a time of 4:47.06.

Parulski and Seth Pierson placed first and second in the 3200M run, with Parulski edging Pierson 10:14.26 to 10:18.01.

St. James’ 4x100M finished fifth, while the 4x200 team placed sixth.

The 4x800 team had a strong relay, finishing third overall.

Full team results; girls:

1) Minnesota Valley Lutheran 779

2) Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 720.50

3) LCWM-Nicollet 692

4) Martin County West 623

5) Blue Earth Area 603.50

6) St. Clair/Immanuel Lutheran 514

7) Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 494.50

8) New Richland-H-E-G 481.50

9) Maple River 469.50

10) Madelia/Truman/GHEC/Marti 461.50

11) Jackson County Central 446

12) United South Central 433

13) Mankato Loyola/Cleveland 417.50

14) St James Area 365.50

15) River Valley 351

Full team results: boys

1) St. Clair/Immanuel Lutheran 758.50

2) Blue Earth Area 695

3) New Richland-H-E-G 643

4) LCWM-Nicollet 619

5) Minnesota Valley Lutheran 588.50

6) St James Area 574

7) Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 561

8) Jackson County Central 549

9) Mankato Loyola/Cleveland 503.50

10) Maple River 433

11) Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 404.50

12) Madelia/Truman/GHEC/Marti 404

13) Martin County West 397

14) United South Central 359

15) River Valley 240