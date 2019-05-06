Crookston posted their highest score of the season and placed eighth.

The Pirates traveled to Bemidji for their fifth competition of the season and walked away in eighth out of 15 after combining for their highest score thus far, 356.



“I don’t really have any big details for anybody, because they all kind of played the same,” Pirates Head Coach Steve Kofoed said. “We put together a few holes that were decent, maybe didn’t get off to the start we wanted to, struggled putting on hole one and weren’t quite able to let go of a bad three-putt or a bad tee shot or having the ball slice instead of being our normal ball flight.”



Bemidji used their home course to their advantage and took first in the invite shooting a combined 316, five strokes better than Detroit Lakes and Barnesville who tied for second.



For the fourth time this year, Trey Christopherson (Sr.) led the team with the lowest score and finished with an 87. Quinn Westlake (Jr.) and Brock Heppner (Sr.) came close behind shooting 89s.



“[Trey and Quinn] have been in that 80 run,” Kofoed said. “Those guys both had an issue. Talking to Quinn, he was all wound up on the fact he made a couple doubles, and my statement to him was you just got to get over that. [Brock] ended up having some putting issues today, and he’s putted pretty well all year. Walking with him for a few holes, he was stuck on two ruts, so that kind of just explains his day. The key for him is going to be getting a little more consistent off the tee box.”



Jack Ricord (Sr.) provided the fourth-best score for Crookston at 91 followed by Jaxon Wang (So.) at 95 and Ben Andringa (Jr.) with a 97.



Kofoed noticed an inability to get over mistakes as a common trend among his players.



“When you’re still kind of feeling sorry for the holes you didn’t maybe play as well as you would have liked to, that’s going to affect the holes coming down the stretch,” Kofoed said. “What separates the good players from the bad players is just the consistency. They get off to a tough start, and they’re still able to find a way and shoot a decent score.”



The Pirates will have three days off before their next competition, an invitational at Thief River Falls on Friday, May 10 at 9:30 a.m.

