Crookston finished four strokes behind first place.

Trey Christopherson (Sr.) earned medalist honors, and the Crookston Pirates took second place out of 14 teams at the Wolfpack Invitational in Walker.



For the second straight round, Christopherson led the Pirates. This time, the senior finished with a final score of 81 and tied with Tate Usher (So.) of Park Rapids for first overall.



As a team, the Pirates’ top four scores gave them 351 after 18 holes which placed them four strokes behind the invite champion, Detroit Lakes.



Strong winds played a factor in this competition as none of the Pirates posted a better score than their season-opening round in Detroit Lakes. Quinn Westlake (Jr.) provided the second-best Crookston score at 89, Brock Heppner (Sr.) followed with 90, Ben Andringa (Jr.) tallied 91 strokes and Jack Ricord (Sr.) rounded out the list at 93.



The Pirates next head to the Fertile Public Golf Course on Wednesday, May 1 for an invite that begins at 9:30 a.m.

