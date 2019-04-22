Connor Humble carded rounds of 76 and 80 on the first two days to finish 20th in the field.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The University of Minnesota Crookston men’s golf team shot their best round since September in the final round of the NSIC Men’s Golf Championship, but ultimately placed 10th in the tournament.

Connor Humble (So., Rosemount, Minn.) was strong all weekend long, and he kept up his performance by shooting his best round of the tournament with a three-over-par 74. Humble carded rounds of 76 and 80 on the first two days to finish 20th in the field.

Ben Trostad (Fr., Crookston, Minn.) put forth his best round of the weekend with a 77 in the final round. Trostad shot rounds of 85 and 80 on the first two days. Ben Koisti (Sr., Lake Norden, S.D.) wrapped up his career by turning in rounds of 85, 80, and 83 over the three-day tournament. Ethan Magsam (Fr., Crookston, Minn.) put up his best score of the tournament with an 80 on day three. Magsam shot rounds of 88 and 83 on the first two days. Ethan Johnson (Sr., Roseau, Minn.) finished out his career with rounds of 86, 87 and 90 on the weekend.

Winona State University won the tournament with a team score of 870 to best Concordia University-St. Paul by 16 strokes. Ben Jasper won the individual title with a one-over-par score of 214. Jasper defeated his Winona State teammate Michael Schmitz and Bemidji State University’s Chris Swenson by four strokes.