The University of Minnesota Crookston baseball program announced the addition of a pair of North Dakota products with the signing of Brady Aberle (RHP/UT, 6-0 185, Williston, N.D./Williston H.S.) and Ben Bryant (2B, 5-8 160, Fargo, N.D./Des Moines Area Community College) to National Letters of Intent. Aberle and Bryant will begin competing for the Golden Eagles in the fall of 2019 with their first regular season commencing in the spring of 2020.

The Golden Eagles currently have 13 signees for their current recruiting class. The signing class features six players with the ability to pitch and nine players who can play a variety of positions in the field. In addition, Minnesota Crookston has brought in five student-athletes from junior colleges and eight student-athletes from high schools.

Ben Bryant (2B, 5-8 160, Fargo, N.D./Des Moines Area Community College)

Bryant is in his first year playing for the Des Moines Area Community College after redshirting as a freshman. He has played 12 games this season with a .308 batting average with eight runs scored and nine RBIs. Bryant will have three years to play three for the Golden Eagles. He was a three-time All-Conference pick for the Eastern Dakota Conference while competing at Fargo South H.S. He is a member of the National Honor Socity and was a staple on the Deans List. Bryant was named to the All-Iowa Academic team while competing at the junior college. He is the all-time hits leader for his American Legion post in North Dakota.

He is the son of Donn and Amy Bryant. His father played baseball at North Dakota State University. He plans to major in biology at Minnesota Crookston. Bryant was born Jan. 19, 1999.

“Ben had a great high school and legion career in Fargo and improved at DMACC after a knee injury his first year in junior college,” said Head Coach Steve Gust. “He knows how to win and what it takes to be successful both on and off the field. More importantly, he is unselfish and the ultimate team player.”

Brady Aberle (RHP/UT, 6-0 185, Williston, N.D./Williston H.S.)

Aberle was an All-Western Dakota Association (WDA) Baseball pick in 2018, and was also named all-state in North Dakota following the 2018 season. He has been an all-academic pick from 2017-19. He played legion for the Williston Keybirds Post 37. Aberle also played basketball at Williston H.S.

He is the son of Kelly and Darcy Aberle. Aberle plans to major in business at Minnesota Crookston. He was born June 16, 2000. His uncle Mike Toy ran track at Minot State University. His father Darcy Aberle played golf and tennis at Dickinson State University.

“We believe Brady can come in and immediately make an impact on our program,” said Head Coach Steve Gust. “He is passionate about the game, competes hard and is a team player. Plus, he has tools both on and off of the field. We know he will get the job done in the classroom and can help us on the mound and possibly in the field. Our Highway 2 connection keeps getting stronger with the addition of Brady.”