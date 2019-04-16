Minnesota Crookston finishes their season 0-16.

BEMIDJI, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Crookston women’s tennis team fell 6-1 to the University of Wisconsin-River Falls Sun., April 7 in their final match of the season at Gillett Wellness Center in Bemidji, Minn.

The Golden Eagles picked up their first match victories of the season that did not come from withdrawal or forfeit. Tori Koch (Sr., Bemidji, Minn.) upended Naomi Nord, 7-6, 7-5 to win No. 6 singles. In doubles, the No. 3 pair of Koch and Karli Renney (So., Detroit Lakes, Minn.) defeated Delanie Otto and Naomi Nord 6-3.

At No. 1 singles, Ashley Smith (Fr., Staples, Minn.) took two games from Natalie Nelson, but was defeated 6-0, 6-2. At the No. 2 slot, Reanne Erickson (Sr., Fargo, N.D.) played a highly competitive match with Otto but ultimately fell 6-2, 6-4. Hanna Ruckheim (Sr., Parkers Prairie, Minn.) also put forth a strong effort at the No. 3 slot, but was defeated 6-1, 6-3 to Delaney Osmond. At the No. 4 spot, Diane Cilengi (Jr., Johannesburg, South Africa) was upended 6-0, 6-0 by Ellie Kreibich. At the No. 5 singles spot, Hannah Zhao (Sr., Guangzhou, China) took three games but was defeated 6-1, 6-2 by Abbie Reed.

In doubles, Smith and Erickson took three games off Nelson and Osmond but were defeated 6-3. At the No. 2 spot, Cilengi and Ruckheim picked up three games from Kreibich and Reed, but fell 6-3.



