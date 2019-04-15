A number players lent a hand to Sun Country and You.

The University of Minnesota Crookston football team volunteered Sun., April 14 at Sun Country and You, a non-profit in Crookston that assists parents and children in building a high-quality life through interaction with animals. Nine student-athletes volunteered for three hours Sunday on their only day off from spring football since spring break.

“I wanted to thank you very much for letting these guys know about this volunteer opportunity,” said Eliesha Owens, the owner and founder of Sun Country and You. “We had nine guys show up and they worked very hard, they were positive, and very respectful. This is the first UMC student group ever who has contacted me and set up a time to come out to the farm and then actually showed up. In the three hours they were there they completed work that would have taken me about two months to do myself. I would gladly welcome any of those guys back. You should be very proud of your students!”

For more information on Sun Country and You for anyone interested in learning more about the non-profit or interested in pursuing volunteer opportunities.