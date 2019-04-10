As a team, the girls placed 10th, and the boys took 15th.

The Pirates faced arguably their toughest competition of the young season at the Beaver Relays at Bemidji State, but Katherine Geist (Jr.) still managed to break two more school records en route to a duo of first place finishes.

The state medalist, Geist, took first in the 800m at 2:23.18 and first in the 1600m with a time of 5:10.60. Both times broke the school records for an indoor meet.

Another top eight placing came from Emma Borowicz (So.) in the 200m, where the sophomore placed fifth in 28.41. Jada Dillabough (Sr.) took fifth in the shot put matching her season-best distance of 34-01.

On the boys’ side, Noah Kiel (So.) placed the highest when he took fourth in the 200m. His time of 24.60 became his best of the season. Jaden Lubarski (Sr.), the only other Pirate in the top eight, placed sixth in the 800m doing so in 2:12.29.

The Pirates next compete in the Park Rapids Invitational which is scheduled for Tuesday, April 16 at 4 p.m. This will be the first outdoor meet of the season.



** Season-Best Performance



Girls - 10th, 35 points



Individuals

Katherine Geist (Jr.)

800m - 1st, 2:23.18**

1600m - 1st, 5:10.60**



Emma Borowicz (So.)

200m - 5th, 28.41

60m Hurdles - (Prelims) 5th, 10.47; (Finals) 11th, 11.21



Jada Dillabough (Sr.)

Shot Put - 5th, 34-01



Cassie Solheim (7th Grade)

60m - 37th, 9.24

Jasmine Perala (7th Grade)

60m - 80th, 10.37

200m - 86th, 36.63

400m - 64th, 1:27.32



Thea Oman (Sr.)

200m - 18th, 30.31



Emma Gunderson (7th Grade)

200m - 25th, 30.82



Abby Borowicz (8th Grade)

200m - 42nd, 31.61

400m - 29th, 1:11.95

Pole Vault - 18th, 6-00**



Amelia Overgaard (Fr.)

200m - 48th, 32.24

800m - 28th, 2:58.88

Shot Put - 51st, 23-06**



Brekken Tull (7th Grade)

200m - 55th, 32.74**

400m - 51st, 1:16.11

60m Hurdles - 35th, 12.50



Hannah Loraas (Fr.)

200m - 69th, 33.57

400m - 44th, 1:14.82

Shot Put - 50th, 24-01**



Hailey Spivey (Sr.)

400m - 25th, 1:11.02



Madison Hoiland (Fr.)

400m - 61st, 1:20.73



Hayden Winjum (Fr.)

1600m - 17th, 6:21.97



Amanda Schultz (Fr.)

1600m - 20th, 6:41.28**



Halle Winjum (7th Grade)

1600m - 21st, 6:42.52



Olivia Huck (Fr.)

1600m - 27th, 7:14.13



Audrey Harbott (Jr.)

3200m - 15th, 16:08.21



Kathryn Halos (Jr.)

3200m - 16th, 17:26.29



Breanna Kressin (Fr.)

60m Hurdles - (Prelims) 2nd, 10.14; (Finals) 14th, 12.93



Ally Perreault (Fr.)

Shot Put - 14th, 28-03**

Discus - 43rd, 48-01

Long Jump - 42nd, 10-02.50



Jacey Larson (Fr.)

Shot Put - 41st, 24-10**

Discus - 33rd, 60-06



Ella Weber (So.)

Shot Put - 53rd, 23-05

Discus - 25th, 67-07



Claire Oman (Fr.)

Shot Put - 62nd, 21-10.50**

Discus - 42nd, 53-01



Relays

3200m Relay

Halle Winjum, Anke Weirsma (So.), Hailey Spivey, Thea Oman

3rd, 10:52.34



1600m Relay

Thea Oman, Abby Borowicz, Hailey Spivey, Anke Weirsma

7th, 4:40.59



800m Relay

10th, 2:00.49



Boys - 15th, 8 points



Individuals

Noah Kiel (So.)

200m - 4th, 24.60**

400m - 10th, 55.92**

Long Jump - 25th, 17-00



Jaden Lubarski (Sr.)

800m - 6th, 2:12.29



Jacob Brunelle (Jr.)

60m - 37th, 7.98

200m - 24th, 26.08**

Long Jump - 28th, 16-10



Gabe Montieth (So.)

60m - 42nd, 8.09

3200m - 21st, 13:17.22



Sam Overgaard (Sr.)

60m - 46th, 8.10

200m - 28th, 26.37

400m - 22nd, 58.52

Long Jump - 35th, 15-11



Shaun Nelson (Sr.)

60m - 52nd, 8.15

200m - 42nd, 26.92**

400m - 69th, 1:06.96

Long Jump - 54th, 14-10.5



Isaiah Barlow (Jr.)

3200m - 13th, 12:05.77

60m - 67th, 8.37



Ty Hamre (Jr.)

Shot Put - 9th, 41-03.50**

Discus - 11th, 106-09

400m - 74th, 1:07.91



Cameron Weiland (So.)

800m - 31st, 2:33.78



Carter Coauette (7th Grade)

800m - 38th, 2:37.10

1600m - 33rd, 5:40.84



Jackson Reese (7th Grade)

800m - 53rd, 2:55.52

1600m - 48th, 6:33.37

Long Jump - 76th, 11-08.50



Evin Trudeau (7th Grade)

800m - 59th, 3:12.96

1600m - 52nd, 7:34.83

Long Jump - 78th, 10-10.50



Karsten Isaacson (So.)

3200m - 19th, 12:31.06

High Jump - 27th, 5-02



Caden Osborn (Jr.)

3200m - 22nd, 13:40.51

Discus - 23rd, 90-10

Shot Put - 29th, 35-09.50**

High Jump - 29th, 5-00



Sam Sanchez (Sr.)

Shot Put - 11th, 40-10

Discus - 13th, 104-02



Damian Hodgson (Sr.)

Shot Put - 58th, 30-06.50**

Discus - 46th, 65-00



Relays

800m Relay

10th, 1:44.54



3200m Relay

14th, 10:34.04

