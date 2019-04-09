Addie Bowers wasted no time in making her mark as the new ace for the St. James softball program.

The eighth-grader received sparse playing time on the mound a year ago and now sits in the driver’s seat as the next great St. James arm.

On opening day, Bowers gave a glimpse of what the future holds, tossing a no-hitter while striking out 10 in five innings of work, as the Saints defeated Madelia 10-0.

“She hit her spots,“ said head coach Sam Baumgartner. “She kept them off-balance. Her changeup was working really well. Her and Torri (Mohwinkel) were working really well together.”

Early on, it was clear Bowers had her stuff working, striking out three in the top half while allowing a runner to reach via base on balls.

“I felt pretty good in warmups, said Bowers. “Everything was working and I knew things were going to go well.”

St. James quickly picked up their pitcher, scoring two runs in the bottom half of the inning, as Renata Hernandez’s aggressive baserunning forced a throwing error by Madelia, allowing Hernandez to score, and Mohwinkel to advance to third. Mohwinkel would score on a Chloe Mickelson RBI single.

The Saints put the game out of reach in the bottom half of the second, helped out by more Madelia errors, and a Maddie Brey triple.

In addition to her no-hitter, Bowers collected two RBIs on a triple in the bottom of the fifth.

“We accomplished what we wanted to accomplish,” said Baumgartner. “There was never a doubt that we had full control of the game.”

Against Blue Earth Area on Monday, Bowers dazzled again, throwing seven innings of two-hit ball, leading the Saints to a 1-0 victory over the Buccaneers.

The Saints scored the lone run of the contest in the first inning with a Torri Mohwinkel steal of home. Mohwinkel collecting two hits and two steals on the evening.

From then on, Bowers and Lauren Madetzke dueled, each going the distance and striking out nine.

In just 12 innings of work, Bowers (2-0) has racked up 19 punchouts.

St. James (2-0) faces off against Nicollet on Thursday. First pitch is slated for 5:00 p.m.