Jassey Demba is the only player from England slated to be on the 2019-20 roster.

CROOKSTON, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Crookston men’s basketball program announced the signing of Ebrima Jassey Demba (G/F, 6-7 200, Birmingham, England/Monroe College (N.Y.) to a National Letter of Intent. Jassey Demba is the first junior college signee for the Golden Eagles for the 2019 class. He joins a signing class that includes Reed Miller (G/F, 6-6 205, Appleton, Wis./Kimberly H.S.), Tyrese Shines (G, 6-3 190, LaGrange, Ill./Lyons Township H.S.), and Quintin Winterfeldt (G, 6-4 195, Waupun, Wis./Waupun H.S.).

“I am excited to welcome Ibu to the Golden Eagle basketball family,” said Head Coach Dan Weisse. “Ibu will provide some length and athleticism. He is a versatile player that can do multiple things on both ends of the floor. He comes from a high level Division I junior college and played with very high level players the past two years. I look forward to getting Ibu on campus, and getting him acclimated with our current players.”

Jassey Demba is the only player from England slated to be on the 2019-20 roster. He joins international talent Javier Nicolau (Sr., F/C, Castellon, Spain), who grew into a bigger role on the team with his play late in the year for the Golden Eagles as he helped the squad to their first-ever NSIC/Sanford Health Tournament win.

“Ibu is a great kid that is going to show up every day ready to work,” said Monroe College Head Coach Jeff Brustad. “He understands the importance of practicing hard and is going to motivate his teammates. He is going to excel in the open court and provide versatility on the defensive end. Ibu was a positive influence on my program and I expect him to be the same as he moves on.”

Jassey Demba will look to be a factor at the wing positions for the Golden Eagles, where they return key players Malcolm Cohen (Sr., G/F, Detroit, Mich.), and Brian Sitzmann (R-So., G/F, Savage, Minn.). He gives the Golden Eagles versatility to play several spots and adds size and great length to the floor for Coach Weisse’s team.

Minnesota Crookston is looking to build on the best season in program history, as they ended with an over .500 record for the first time ever going 17-16. Their 9-13 mark in conference play was the best all-time. In addition, the Golden Eagles win over Augustana University, the 2016 NCAA Division II National Champion, was the first win in school history in the NSIC/Sanford Health Tournament. The Golden Eagles played in the quarterfinals of the tournament at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D., eventually losing to Winona State University.

The Golden Eagles are slated to return several key pieces, including Cohen, Nicolau, and Sitzmann. Minnesota Crookston also brings back the program’s All-Time leading scorer in Harrison Cleary (Sr., G, Oak Creek, Wis.), who led the nation in free throw percentage for the second-straight year. He is a two-time All-NSIC First Team pick. In addition, he was a D2CCA All-Central Region Second Team pick, as well as a ABCA All-District Second team selection. Cleary is third all-time in NSIC history in scoring. He has amassed over 2,000 points in his career. Minnesota Crookston also brings back Ben Juhl (Jr., G, Clive, Iowa), and Chase Johnson (R-Jr., F/C, La Crosse, Wis.) who were key players on the 2018-19 team.

The student-athletes listed as having signed a National Letter of Intent or Offer of Admission to play men’s basketball at the University of Minnesota Crookston have been verified by the Minnesota Crookston compliance office once they sign the National Letter of Intent or once the student-athlete has accepted an Offer of Admission for Minnesota Crookston.



Ebrima Jassey Demba (G/F, 6-6 200, Birmingham, England/Monroe College)



Jassey Demba competed for Monroe College in New Rochelle, N.Y., who went 25-6 on the 2018-19 season, earning a Regional Championship in Division I of the NJCAA. He played in 30 games, and started five for Monroe College. Jassey Demba averaged 4.1 points and 3.5 rebounds per game as a sophomore. He shot 44.0 percent from the field. Jassey Demba played with Thomas Binelli, who is committed to Division I Eastern Michigan University, and Will Martinez, who is committed to Division I Wagner College. As a freshman, he played in 30 games and notched 3.6 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Jassey Demba’s family is originally from Gambia, but he was born in Spain. His family lived in Spain for 17 years before moving to the United Kingdom. He is the son of Fatou Demba Jassey and Kebba Jassey Demba. He was born Jan. 31, 1998. Jassey Demba plans to major in sports management at Minnesota Crookston.