Katherine Geist broke a school record, and Noah Kiel placed in the top six three times.

In the first organized sporting event for Pirates spring sports, the boys’ and girls’ track and field teams journeyed to Moorhead for the Heart-of-Lakes Indoor Meet at Concordia College.

The girls accumulated 96 points for second place out of nine, one point shy of first-place Perham. The boys took seventh out of nine with 35 points. East Grand Forks claimed the boys meet championship at 107 points.

The top three point-gatherers for the girls came from Katherine Geist (Jr.), Breanna Kressin (Fr.) and Emma Borowicz (So.).

Geist brought back two golds in the 800m with a time of 2:26.60, and the 1600m at 5:14.25. Geist’s time in the mile broke the Crookston school record for an indoor 1600m and sits 7.81 seconds slower than her personal and outdoor school record set at the state meet in 2018.

“The girls performed very well,” Head Coach Amy Boll said. “When you go to your first meet, the idea is to get starting times for the season. So we know how much work we need to do. As the girls get older, sometimes we have to do different things. I have an idea of what they can do. [Next week] we’ll probably run the girls in different events, because you want to give them different opportunities.”

Noah Kiel (So.) headlined the boys grabbing three fourth place finishes in the 55m (7.10), 200m (24.96) and 400m (55.97).

Jaden Lubarski (Sr.) and Jacob Brunelle (Jr.) each took an individual top eight placing and snagged another in their respective relays.

“The kids worked hard, and they’re going to be sore tomorrow,” Boys Head Coach Wayne Folkers said. “Number one, [we wanted] to make sure the kids got back into the routine of a track meet, and then use it as a practice, because we haven’t been able to get on a track. I’ve got a lot of experimenting going on right now. We’ll get them fit into their events eventually.”



Girls - 2nd, 96 points



Individuals

Katherine Geist (Jr.)

800m - 1st, 2:26.60

1600m - 1st, 5:14.25



Breanna Kressin (Fr.)

55m Hurdles - 1st, 9.52

200m - 2nd, 29.53



Emma Borowicz (So.)

400m - 2nd, 1:04.17

Pole Vault - 5th, 7’6”



Hayden Winjum (Fr.)

200m - 4th, 29.85

Long Jump - 7th, 14’4”



Jada Dillabough (Sr.)

Shot Put - 3rd, 33’1”



Rachel Hefta (Sr.)

200m - 5th, 30.11

Long Jump - 18th, 11’6.5”



Amelia Overgaard (Fr.)

3200m - 5th, 13:52

Shot Put - 24th, 20’8”



Cassie Solheim (7th Grade)

200m - 6th, 30.70

400m - 15th, 1:13.82

55m - 38th, 9.68



Thea Oman (Sr.)

800m - 7th, 2:44.98



Abby Borowicz (8th Grade)

1600m - 8th, 6:05.98

Pole Vault - 15th, 5’0”

800m - 17th, 2:57.03

Hannah Loraas (Fr.)

Shot Put - 18th, 22’9”

55m - 31st, 9.14



Morgen Arguelles (Fr.)

200m - 19th, 35.18

55m - 33rd, 9.29



Angelica Perala (Fr.)

400m - 20th, 1:30.37

200m - 24th, 38.39

55m - 39th, 9.90



Ally Perreault (Fr.)

Shot Put - 10th, 25’9”

55m - 40th, 9.92



Ella Weber (So.)

Shot Put - 16th, 22’10”

55m - 41st, 10.02



Mckenzie Schmidt (Sr.)

400m - 21st, 1:32.25

55m - 42nd, 10.06



Claire Oman (Fr.)

Shot Put - 27th, 19’5”

55m - 43rd, 10.87



Halle Winjum (7th Grade)

200m - 11th, 32.44

400m - 17th, 1:14.75



Emma Gunderson (7th Grade)

400m - 11th, 1:11.15



Anke Weirsma (So.)

800m - 12th, 2:51.73



Amanda Schultz (Fr.)

1600m - 19th, 6:53.74

800m - 21st, 3:04.17



Olivia Huck (Fr.)

1600m - 21st, 7:10.64

800m - 25th, 3:16.86



Kathryn Halos (Jr.)

1600m - 23rd, 8:01.19

400m - 27th, 3:34.64



Madison Hoiland (Fr.)

High Jump - 14th, 4’2”

1600m - 22nd, 7:36.53



Jacey Larson (Fr.)

Shot Put - 14th, 23’11”

Relays

800m Relay

Emma Gunderson, Breanna Kressin, Rachel Hefta, Emma Borowicz

2nd, 1:58.65



3200m Relay

Halle Winjum, Hayden Winjum, Anke Weirsma, Thea Oman

3rd, 10:50.95



1600m Relay

Emma Gunderson, Emma Borowicz, Hayden Winjum, Thea Oman

5th, 4:38.11



Boys - 7th, 35 points



Individuals

Noah Kiel (So.)

55m - 4th, 7.10

200m - 4th, 24.96

400m - 4th, 55.97

Long Jump - 9th, 17’1”



Jaden Lubarski (Sr.)

800m - 5th, 2:20.70



Isaiah Barlow (Jr.)

Triple Jump - 6th, 33’2.5”

400m - 17th, 1:06.75

55m - 26th, 7.72

200m - 27th, 28.79



Karsten Isaacson (So.)

High Jump - 6th, 5’0”

1600m - 11th, 5:36.37

800m - 16th, 2:37.35



Sam Sanchez (Sr.)

Shot Put - 7th, 41’11”

55m - 41st, 8.81



Jacob Brunelle (Jr.)

Long Jump - 7th, 17’3”

200m - 21st, 26.93



Shaun Nelson (Sr.)

400m - 18th, 1:06.95

55m - 21st, 7.56

200m - 32nd, 29.77

Long Jump - 19th, 15’0.5”



Ty Hamre (Jr.)

400m - 10th, 1:00.77

Shot Put - 11th, 37’8”

55m - 23rd, 7.65



Gabe Montieth (So.)

Triple Jump - 11th, 28’7.75”

400m - 20th, 1:08.19

55m - 25th, 7.71

200m - 28th, 28.86



Caden Osborn (Jr.)

Shot Put - 16th, 35’4.5”

55m - 30th, 7.79



Damian Hodgson (Sr.)

Shot Put - 29th, 30’0”

55m - 39th, 8.59



Eli Pruneda (Fr.)

Shot Put - 23rd, 32’10.5”

55m - 44th, 8.97



Colton Matheny (Fr.)

Shot Put - 40th, 16’10”

55m - 46th, 12.61



Ben Brantner (Jr.)

800m - 9th, 2:25.91



Cameron Weiland (So.)

800m - 12th, 2:31.04



Thor Harbott (8th Grade)

3200m - 12th, 12:25.38



Tai Baig (Jr.)

Long Jump - 18th, 15’5.25”



Relays

3200m Relay

Jaden Lubarski, Tai Baig, Cameron Weiland, Ben Brantner

7th, 9:58.59



1600m Relay

Tai Baig, Damian Hodgson, Michael Ramirez (Sr.), Jacob Brunelle

8th, 4:21



Both teams will return to Concordia for their second meet of the season on Monday, April 1 at 4:30 p.m.

