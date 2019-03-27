Minnesota Crookston is 7-1 in NSIC play and 14-8 overall.

MANKATO, Minn.—The University of Minnesota Crookston baseball team was back in action Tuesday afternoon as they traveled to Mankato to do battle with the Mavericks of Minnesota State University, Mankato.

A game that was originally scheduled to be just a seven inning game, turned out to be a 12-inning game, in which the Mavericks walked-off to win game one of the doubleheader, 8-7.

Game One

The loss is the first one in the conference for the Golden Eagles, as they fall to 6-1 in the conference and 13-8 overall. The win for the Mavericks improves their record to 14-6 overall and 6-3 in the conference.

Travis Conoryea (R-So., OF/C, Inver Grove Heights, Minn.) continued his strong season by driving in Landyn Swenson (Jr., OF, Devils Lake, N.D.) after getting hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. With the bases still loaded, Scott Finberg (Jr., 3B, Stillwater, Minn.) unloaded the bases with a home run over the left field fence for a 5-0 lead.

It wouldn’t take long for the Mavericks to get right back into the game. The Mavericks scored three runs in the bottom of the first and chased Golden Eagle starter Garrett Hohn (Jr., RHP, Wausau, Wis.) after just one inning.

With the score 5-3, the Golden Eagles would at least get one of those runs back that they allowed to the Mavericks after Griffin Fussy (R-So., SS, Ham Lake, Minn.) scored on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Swenson, to make it 6-3.

The Mavericks would score another three runs in the bottom of the second off of Hohn, to tie the game at 6 apiece.

After 12 runs in the first two innings, both teams wouldn’t score until the 11th inning when the Golden Eagles would take the lead on a Brock Reller (So., OF, Grand Forks, N.D.) RBI single that brought in Bryce Jorgenson (Jr., UT, Thunder Bay, Ontario).

The Mavericks would tie it up in the bottom of the 11th inning on a bases loaded walk with one out, but Golden Eagle pitcher Dalton Grose (R-So., LHP, Waterville, Minn.) worked his magic and forced a double play to keep the Golden Eagles alive.

In the bottom of the 12th inning, the Mavericks used a one-out triple to propel them to victory, as Ty Denzer scored on a Tyler Berg sacrifice fly to walk-off the Golden Eagles.

In the game, the Golden Eagles had 14 hits, compared to 11 for the Mavericks. Swenson led the team with three hits, while Reller, Fussy, and Reed Hjelle (Sr., 1B, East Grand Forks, Minn.) had two hits on the day. Finberg had four RBI’s on the day, hitting a grand slam in the first inning, his fourth home run on the year.

The Golden Eagles used four pitchers on the day, but Conner Richardson (Fr., RHP, Grand Forks, N.D.) was outstanding, allowing just three hits in seven innings, giving up just one run. Henry Pesch (Jr., RHP, Minneota, Minn.) picked up the loss, dropping him to 1-1 on the season.

Game 2

The Golden Eagles were looking to rebound in game two of the doubleheader against the Mavericks.

The game would be a pitcher’s duel up until the fifth inning, when the Golden Eagles exploded for four runs. That would turn out to be enough as the Golden Eagles were able to fend off the Mavericks to earn the 4-3 victory.

Minnesota Crookston is 7-1 in NSIC play and 14-8 overall, while the Mavericks fall to 6-4 in the conference and 14-7 overall.

Minnesota Crookston would use a pair of two RBI base hits to get that 4-0 as Reed Hjelle sneaked a base hit through the left side of the infield that drove in Bobby Chu (Jr., C, Redwood City, Calif.) and Finberg for a 2-0 lead. Hjelle would eventually score on a Brock Reller two RBI double that also scored Jorgenson.

The Golden Eagles would hold on to that 4-0 lead, but the Mavericks would get two back in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Louis Gerzin (Sr., RHP, Ely, Minn.) shut the door in the seventh for the 4-3 win.

Graeme Cherry (Jr., LHP, Millarville, Alberta) got the start and went six innings allowing two runs on six hits. Cherry got the positive decision, earning his first win of the season. Gerzin came in and earned the save for the Golden Eagles.

The Golden Eagles will be back in action this weekend against Winona State on Saturday at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., and Sunday at 12 p.m., against the Warriors. Location is yet to be determined.