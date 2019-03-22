The Golden Eagles move to 11-13.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The University of Minnesota Crookston baseball team wrapped up their trip to Florida with a split Thurs., March 21 at Osceola County Softball Complex in Kissimmee, Fla. The Golden Eagles scored seven runs in the fifth and sixth innings to come back and defeat Saint Michael’s College 7-4 in the first game. In game two, Minnesota Crookston competed for the six innings with Southeastern University before the Fire used five runs in the seventh inning to pick up a 9-1 victory.

The Golden Eagles move to 11-13 with the victory to continue their best start in non-conference play in program history. Minnesota Crookston posted a 5-3 mark on their 2019 trip to Florida. The Golden Eagles are just one win shy of their school record of 12 wins set during the 2017 season. Saint Michael’s falls to 1-9 on the season, while Southeastern has posted an 18-17 record.

Game One

Minnesota Crookston picked up opportune hits in the fifth and sixth innings as the Golden Eagles picked up a 7-4 win over the Purple Knights. Minnesota Crookston has shown toughness and grit as they have come back to win four of five tilts in the “Sunshine State” this week. The win helped the Golden Eagles earn a split with Saint Michael’s College on the week.

The winning runs for the Golden Eagles came with a three-run bases clearing double from Mika Rodriguez (Jr., SS/2B, Laveen, Ariz.) in the sixth inning as she drove in Haley Strachan (Sr., OF, Phoenix, Ariz.), Leah Macias (Fr., OF, West Covina, Calif.), and Samantha Proctor (Jr., C, Champlin, Minn.).

Taylor Graven (So., RHP, Greene, Iowa) got the win for Minnesota Crookston in the circle, as she pitched five innings with four runs allowed on seven hits, with three strikeouts and two walks. Mikayla Jones (Sr., RHP, Huxley, Iowa) came on and shut down the Purple Knights in the sixth and seventh innings. Jones earned the save after tossing the two shutout innings with one strikeout.

Torie Rathwell went seven innings and gave up seven runs on 12 hits with four strikeouts and three walks allowed.

Proctor paced Minnesota Crookston, as she went 3-of-4 with one run scored. Morales was 2-of-4 with two RBIs, while Rodriguez was 1-of-3 with four RBIs and one run scored. Strachan went 2-of-3 with two runs scored.

Rathwell led the Purple Knights by going 2-of-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Leigh Brandenburg finished 2-of-3 for the game.

Saint Michael’s broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning as Courtney Norton reached on a fielder’s choice, as the Golden Eagles tried to throw out Rathwell at home but she was safe.

The Purple Knights extended their lead to 2-0 when Sydney Longley walked with the bases loaded to plate Fallon Tierney.

The Golden Eagles responded with a big inning in the fifth stanza. Minnesota Crookston got on the scoreboard when Rodriguez was walked with the bases full, driving in Leah Macias. Maggie Morales (Sr., 3B/1B, Tucson, Ariz.) then came through in a big spot as she singled up the middle to drive in Strachan and Jones. Later in the inning, Rodriguez came in to score on a Malia Pula (Jr., UT, Gilroy, Calif.) ground out as Minnesota Crookston knotted the game up 4-4.

The Golden Eagles broke the scoreless tie in the sixth frame as Rodriguez drilled a ball to deep center field. The ball bounced off the center fielder’s glove as she tried to make a desperation attempt, but it would go down as a double as Rodriguez cleared the bases to put Minnesota Crookston up 7-4.

Jones was able to close the door in the bottom of the sixth and the bottom of the seventh as Minnesota Crookston took the 7-4 victory.

Game Two

Southeastern scored five runs in the seventh stanza to help solidify a 9-1 win over the Golden Eagles. Minnesota Crookston was able to hold their own throughout the majority of the tilt, but they were unable to capitalize on scoring opportunities.

Paige Pitlick (Jr., RHP, Jordan, Minn.) got the start and had a solid outing in the circle as she gave up just three earned runs on 13 hits with three strikeouts and two walks. Minnesota Crookston ran into defensive struggles on the game as they had four errors against the Fire.

Jones pitched for the Golden Eagles in relief and gave up just one unearned run in 0.1 innings with two walks allowed.

Minnesota Crookston was guided by Morales, who went 3-of-4 for the game. Pula finished 2-of-4 with one RBI, while Hannah Macias (Fr., OF, West Covina, Calif.) was 1-of-3 with one run scored.

The loss for Southeastern went to Dayna McDonald, who allowed one run on 10 hits in a complete game with two strikeouts.

The Fire were led by Heather Faulk, who was 4-of-5 with three runs scored. Bailee Moll was 2-of-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Sam Holcomb was 2-of-3 with two RBIs. Haleigh Harrell was 2-of-4 with one RBI and two runs scored.

Southeastern got on the board with a lead-off home run from Moll to put the Fire up 1-0.

Pitlick was able to pitch out of further damage to keep the score at 1-0.

Minnesota Crookston loaded up the bases in the bottom of the first with three-consecutive singles from Rodriguez, Pula, and Morales. However, Rocky Bjorge (Sr., 1B/3B, Prior Lake, Minn.) grounded into a double play to keep the score at 1-0 in favor of Southeastern.

The Golden Eagles opened the bottom of the first with back-to-back singles by Leah Macias and Proctor, but were again unable to capitalize on the early runners as the score remained at 1-0.

The Fire pushed their lead to 2-0 in the top of third when Holcomb singled through the left side to drive in Faulk. Later in the frame, an error allowed Harrell to score to move the lead to 3-0.

Southeastern extended their advantage to 4-0 in the top of the fourth as Harrell singled to right field to plate Faulk.

The Golden Eagles got two quick outs to open the top of the seventh b an error extended the inning for the Fire. The fifth run of the game for Southeastern crossed as Katie Monzon scored on a wild pitch. Moll then singled to left field to score Whittney Purdy to extend the advantage to 6-0. Later in the frame, Holcomb walked with the bases loaded to drive in Moll. Another error later in the stanza, allowed Harrell and Faulk to come around to score to move the lead to 9-0.

The Golden Eagles started off the seventh with back-to-back infield singles by Hannah Macias and Strachan. Pula singled to center field to drive in Macias to cut the gap to 9-1. However, Morales flew out for the final out.

Minnesota Crookston will open NSIC play Tues., March 26 against Bemidji State University. The games are currently scheduled to be played in Crookston, Minn. Stay tuned to goldeneaglesports.com for more information regarding these games.