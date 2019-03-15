The Golden Eagles enter the weekend with a 6-10 mark.

The University of Minnesota Crookston softball team will get a change of scenery as they head to Clermont, Fla. for eight non-conference games. The team will fly out of Fargo, N.D. this Sat., Mar. 16 at 10:45 a.m. The Golden Eagles will start with Caldwell University Sun., March 17 at 10:15 a.m. C.T., followed by a tilt with Saint Michael’s College at 12:30 p.m. C.T. The action will continue Mon., March 18 at 12:30 p.m. C.T. versus American International College, followed by New York Institute of Technology at 2:45 p.m. C.T.

Minnesota Crookston will get one day of rest and relaxation in the above 70 degree temperatures of Florida. Then the Golden Eagles will travel 37 miles to Kissimmee, Fla. to play four more games. Their fifth and sixth games will be played against Concordia University (Mich.) Wed., March 20 at 11 a.m. C.T. and University of Tampa at 3:30 p.m. C.T. On Thursday afternoon March 21 they will compete with the familiar face of the Purple Knights of Saint Michaels at 1 p.m. C.T., and finish the week with Southeastern University at 3:15 p.m. C.T.



Minnesota Crookston vs. Caldwell

Sun., March 17 – 10:15 a.m. C.T.

Legends Way Ballfields, Field 2, Clermont, Fla.



Minnesota Crookston vs. Saint Michael’s

Sun., March 17 – 12:30 p.m. C.T.

Legends Way Ballfields, Field 2, Clermont, Fla.



Minnesota Crookston vs. American International

Mon., March 18 – 12:30 p.m. C.T.

Legends Way Ballfields, Field 2, Clermont, Fla.



Minnesota Crookston vs. NYIT

Mon., March 18 – 2:45 p.m. C.T.

Legends Way Ballfields, Field 3, Clermont, Fla.



Minnesota Crookston vs. Concordia (Mich.)

Wed., March 20 – 11 a.m. C.T.

Osceola Softball Complex, Field 5, Kissimmee, Fla.



Minnesota Crookston vs. Tampa

Wed., March 20 – 3:30 p.m. C.T.

Osceola Softball Complex, Field 4, Kissimmee, Fla.

Minnesota Crookston vs. Saint Michael’s

Thurs. March 21 – 1 p.m. C.T.

Osceola Softball Complex, Field 2, Kissimmee, Fla.



Minnesota Crookston vs. Southeastern

Thurs. March 21 – 3:15 p.m. C.T.

Osceola Softball Complex, Field 1, Kissimmee, Fla.



Minnesota Crookston Preview



The Golden Eagles enter the weekend with a 6-10 mark and continue to play competitive ball. Last week the team picked up two wins over Dickinson State, claiming the victory over the Blue Hawks 6-3 and 4-0. They fell to Minot State in both games, Saturday the final was 11-3, and Sunday the Golden Eagles lead in the final inning but couldn’t capture the win, losing 7-6. The wins for the Golden Eagles match their win total from last season through 16 games.

At the plate, Minnesota Crookston is hitting .257 with 66 runs scored, 25 doubles, one triple, seven home runs, and 62 RBIs. The team has posted a .371 slugging percentage, along with a .351 on-base percentage.

Minnesota Crookston was led offensively last week by Malia Pula (Jr., UT, Gilroy, Calif.), who hit .385 with three runs scored, five RBIs, and added one home run to secure the second victory over Dickinson State. Hannah Macias (Fr., OF, West Covina, Calif.), hit .363 and brought in four of the six RBI’s for the Golden Eagles to start last weekend with a win over the Blue Hawks.

Rocky Bjorge (Sr., 1B/3B, Prior Lake, Minn.) continues to be a dependable hitter for the Golden Eagles. Last weekend Bjorge hit .545 with two runs scored, two doubles, and conveying five RBIs. Jordan Peterson (So., C/UT, Lakeville, Minn.) made her presence felt this weekend, as she hit .667 while totaling one run scored, one double, and one RBI.

In the circle, the 2019 pitching staff has total ERA of 4.25 in 107 innings pitched, while adding 71 strikeouts. Last weekend, the Golden Eagles relied on Taylor Graven (So., RHP, Greene, Iowa), who posted a 3.23 ERA in 13.0 innings pitched, with a record of 1-0. Paige Pitlick (Jr., RHP, Jordan, Minn.), who went 1-1 with a 5.25 ERA in 9.1 innings pitched. Pitlick also threw 13 strikeouts and only walked three batters.



Caldwell University Preview



The Cougars started their season earlier this week, they enter The Spring Games in Florida with a 1-5 record. Last season Caldwell posted a 35-18 mark and seized the CACC regular-season and tournament titles to garner the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division II Tournament.

The Cougars are led by returnee Maya Rodriguez, who hit .359 last season with 23 runs, 11 doubles, four home runs, and 44 RBIs. Kaileen Cain also returns after hitting .336 with 27 runs scored, four doubles, seven home runs, and 22 RBIs. In total, the team hit .318 last season with 322 runs scored, 80 doubles, 51 home runs, and 293 RBIs.

In the circle, Caldwell counts on Jessie Johnston, who was 16-9 with a 2.81 ERA in 156.2 innings pitched last season. They also lean on Sara Bearden who posted a 19-9 mark with a 2.82 ERA in 186.0 innings pitched while adding 165 strikeouts.



Saint Michael’s Preview



This weekend will mark the season opening games for the Purple Knights, they notched a 10-25 record last season. The team composed 70 runs scored, 35 doubles, seven home runs, and batted .234 with a .294 on base percentage.

Saint Michael’s will look to the key returnees of Fallon Tierney and Torie Rathwell. Tierney recorded 30 hits, three doubles, four RBIs while hitting .288 for the Purple Knights. Rathwell hit .350 last season with seven runs, eight doubles, three home runs, and 18 RBIs.

In the circle, the Purple Knights will feature Danielle Brown, who was 8-14 with a 2.75 ERA in 145.1 innings pitched last season. Brown had 156 strikeouts to 34 walks in 2018. Torie Rathwell posted a 2-11 mark with a 4.68 ERA in 73.1 pitched.



American International College Preview



This weekend will be the Yellow Jackets third game of the 2019 campaign. They will look to turn things around this season after having a record of 8-31. In 2018 they managed 108 runs scored, 34 doubles, four home runs, 87 RBIs and batted .227 while adding a .292 on-base percentage.

Recurring top hitters for the Yellow Jackets are infielder Kayla Riley and outfielder Bonnie Kennedy. As a junior in 2018, Riley recorded 26 hits for a batting average of .280, with seven doubles, one triple, and 16 RBI's. Kennedy had 24 hits with two doubles and three RBIs for a batting average of .242.

American International’s pitching staff returns from last season which includes Ariana DiCioccio, Kacie Allison, and the multiple position player Kayla Riley. DiCioccio who went 4-15 last season in 107 innings pitched with 37 strikeouts and an ERA of 6.15. Allison was 2-8 with a 6.24 ERA in 74 innings pitched.



New York Institute of Technology Preview



The Bears will enter Clermont, Fla. with a record of 0-2 after losing twice to the Adelphi Panthers earlier in the season. In the 2018 season the Bears had a record of 10-26. After two games, the team has five runs scored, one double, one home run, and nine RBIs.

Starting to warm up the bats for NYIT is Sydney Kratzert who begins the weekend hitting .600, with three hits, and one RBI. Another hitter, Samantha Melendez proves she has power at the plate batting .400 with two hits, two runs scored, one home run, and one RBI.

In the circle, the Bears will rely on freshman duo Jessica Budrewicz and Emily Koerick. Both pitchers could not get in the win column last week and have a combined ERA of 5.71.



Concordia University (Mich.) Preview



The Cardinals will head to Florida this weekend after posting a 5-3 record in the 2019 campaign. Through eight games the team has notched 48 runs scored, 15 doubles, six triples, 42 RBIs and are batting .313 with a .373 on-base percentage.

Concordia will feature Megan Laib who is hitting .526 while adding 10 hits, 6 runs scored, four doubles, and six RBIs. Seniors Kali Hill and Cierra Woods are both hitting above .325 and have recorded seven RBIs each.

The key pitchers for the Cardinals will be Lauren Reichel and Melanie Richardson. Reichel has posted a 2-2-1 record in 25.1 innings pitched with 21 strikeouts and an ERA of 3.87. Richardson is 2-0 while managing a 0.68 ERA in 10.1 innings pitched and one shutout.



University of Tampa Preview



The University of Tampa Spartans have played a total of 21 games before entering this weekend and have a record of 12-9. Together, the team has 65 runs scored, 15 doubles, two triples, six home runs, and 60 RBIs. The Cardinals are batting .216, posted a .287 slugging percentage, and recorded a .296 on-base percentage.

The Spartans are led by Sam Worrell who has tallied eight runs scored, 14 hits, three doubles, two home runs, and 12 RBIs. Worrell has a batting average of .233 with an on-base percentage of .319. Junior Maddie Farrell is hitting .214 with three runs scored, one double, one home run, and five RBIs.

Tampa is paced by Makaleigh Dooley, who is 10-5 with a 1.26 ERA through 94.1 innings pitched this season. Dooley has 107 strikeouts to eight walks in 2019. Another threat for the Cardinals is Corynn Miner, who is posting a 4-2 mark with a 2.36 ERA in 29.2 innings in the circle.



Southeastern University Preview



The Southeastern University Fire has done battle 23 times this season already and their record is 13-10. The team is managing a .296 batting average with 129 runs scored, 34 doubles, ten home runs, and 110 RBIs. They have notched a .406 slugging percentage and a .362 on-base percentage.

Offensively, the Fire is led by Kristen Schwartz, who is hitting .361 on the season with 13 runs scored, four doubles, three home runs, and 16 RBIs. Bailee Moll, Hannah Bonner, Haleigh Harrell, and Natalie Hughes have had solid starts to their season as well, each hitting over .300.

Ashley Appell has been solid in the circle this season for the Fire. Appell’s record is 3-4 and has a 1.65 ERA in 46.2 innings pitched. Hannah Bodenhorn is posting a 5-5-1 record with an ERA of 2.20 in 63.2 innings pitched and adds 82 strikeouts. Lastly, Cheyenne Benson-Ross is 5-1 in 2019, recording an ERA of 3.20 in 35 innings of work.