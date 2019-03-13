The Golden Eagles finished non-conference play with a 7-7 mark.

The University of Minnesota Crookston baseball team will officially open up NSIC play Sun., March 17 and Mon., March 18 with a three-game series at Wayne State College (Neb.). The games have been moved from Wayne, Neb., to Omaha, Neb., at the Omaha Westside High School Baseball Field. The games have been relocated due to snow on Pete Chapman Baseball Complex. The tilts will commence at 12 and 2 p.m. Sun., March 17, and 12 p.m. Mon., March 18.

The Golden Eagles finished non-conference play with a 7-7 mark. Wayne State has posted a 9-4 record in non-conference play.



Minnesota Crookston at Wayne State

Omaha West Side High School Baseball Field

Sunday, March 17 – 12/2 p.m.

Monday, March 18 – 12 p.m.



Minnesota Crookston is hitting .268 on the 2019 season with 84 runs scored, 25 doubles, six triples, 10 home runs, and 75 RBIs. The Golden Eagles have been led by Ben Thoma (So., C/SS, Clearbrook, Minn.), who is hitting .353 with eight runs scored, five doubles, two triples, one home run and 13 RBIs. Reed Hjelle (Sr., 1B, East Grand Forks, Minn.), the 2018 NSIC Player of the Year, is batting .326 with 14 runs scored, two doubles, two triples, two home runs and 12 RBIs. Landyn Swenson (Jr., OF, Devils Lake, N.D.) has made an instant impact as a transfer, as he is hitting .313 with eight runs scored, two doubles, and five RBIs.

The Golden Eagles improved their pitching dramatically over their eight-game trip to Florida. Minnesota Crookston has a 7.09 ERA on the season, but produced a 4.81 ERA over eight games in the “Sunshine State” with 41 strikeouts to 38 walks.

Minnesota Crookston has been led by closer Dalton Grose (R-So., LHP, Waterville, Minn.), who is 1-0 with a 2.08 ERA in 8.2 innings pitched with two saves. Grose has 10 strikeouts to just four walks. In addition, Jayden Grover (Jr., RHP, Cooperstown, N.D.) has been impressive with a 1-2 mark and a 3.86 ERA in four starts and 18.2 innings of work. Grover will look to decrease the walks, as he currently has 14 walks to just seven strikeouts. Conner Richardson (Fr., RHP, Grand Forks, N.D.) has also been strong for the Golden Eagles, coming out of the bullpen. Richardson is 0-0 with a 3.86 ERA in seven innings pitched.

The Wildcats went 3-1 over four games at the Tucson Invitational in Tucson, Ariz. The lone loss for Wayne State in that stretch came to NSIC foe Concordia University-St. Paul.

The Wildcats are propelled by a potent offensive attack, as Wayne State is hitting .319 on the season with 109 runs scored, 33 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs, and 97 RBIs. The Wildcats have been guided by Alex Logelin, who has been hitting at the No. 2 spot. Logelin is hitting .449 on the season with 14 runs scored, 10 doubles, one triple, one home run and 13 RBIs. Bryce Bisenius is batting .388 on the season with 17 runs scored, four home runs, and 16 RBIs. Lead-off hitter Brendan Madsen comes in hitting .362 with 14 runs scored, three doubles, and eight runs scored.

Wayne State has also been strong on the bump, as they come into Sunday with a 4.99 ERA with 100 strikeouts to 56 walks as a staff. The Wildcats are guided in their starting rotation by righty Hunter Wienhoff, who is 4-0 with a 3.04 ERA in 23.2 innings pitched with 21 strikeouts to just seven walks. Aidan Breedlove comes in with a 3-1 mark and a 3.10 ERA in 20.1 innings pitched with 16 strikeouts to five walks. The top reliever has been Ryan Obrecht with a 1-0 mark and a 0.96 ERA in 9.1 innings pitched with 13 strikeouts to just three walks.