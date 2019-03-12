The Golden Eagles fall to 0-11 with the loss.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The University of Minnesota Crookston women’s tennis team fell 7-0 to Missouri Western State University Mon., March 11 at the United States Tennis Association (USTA) National Campus in Orlando, Fla.

The Golden Eagles fall to 0-11 with the loss to the Griffons. Missouri Western improves to 8-4 with Monday’s victory.

In the doubles portion of the competition, Minnesota Crookston was guided by the play of No. 2 duo Hanna Ruckheim (Jr., Parkers Prairie, Minn.) and Diane Cilengi (Jr., Johannesburg, South Africa), who took two games off Mireia Birosta and Erica Dunn, but fell 6-2. At the No. 1 doubles spot, Reanne Erickson (Sr., Fargo, N.D.) and Ashley Smith (Fr., Staples, Minn.) fell 6-0 to Joanna Abreu Roman and Karolina Strom. At the No. 3 slot, Hannah Zhao (Sr., Guangzhou, China) and Tori Koch (Sr., Bemidji, Minn.) were upended 6-0 by Federica Salmaso and Bojana Vuksan.

In singles, the Golden Eagles were guided by Cilengi, who took two games from Salmaso at the No. 4 spot, but ultimately fell 6-0, 6-2. At No. 1 singles, Erickson took a game from Strom, but was defeated 6-0, 6-1. At No. 2 singles, Smith fell 6-0, 6-0 to Abreu Roman. At the No. 3 spot, Ruckheim was upended 6-0, 6-0 by Birosta. At No. 5 singles, Zhao was defeated 6-0, 6-0 by Vuksan. At the No. 6 spot, Karli Renney (So., Detroit Lakes, Minn.) fell 6-0, 6-0 to Daniela Alvarado Maldonado.

Minnesota Crookston wraps up the week of competition against Rockhurst University Mon., March 12 in Orlando, Fla.